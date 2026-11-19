The release of Grand Theft Auto VI has been a global sensation. Capitalizing on the video game, Rockstar has teamed up with the biggest player in the sneaker world: Travis Scott.

The rapper's Cactus Jack helped design "Vice City" uniforms for the Miami Heat and will soon drop a footwear and apparel collaboration with Rockstar. The sneakers are already loaded on the Cactus Jack website, priced at $130 in adult sizes. Below is a detailed breakdown of each colorway.

Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 '07 "White"

The Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 '07 "White" colorway. | CactusJack.com

The Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 '07 "White" colorway (SKU: JJ7602-100) is listed as "coming soon" online. The sneakers retail for $130 in adult sizes.

They are scheduled to release on the Nike SNKRS app at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 21. Then another drop on Monday, November 23, on CactusJack.com. They're already listed on StockX.

The Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 '07 "White" colorway. | CactusJack.com

The "White" colorway features a glossy white patent leather upper. Scott's signature reverse Swoosh logo pops off the sides. The "GTA" lettering replaces the "AIR" branding on the midsole. Lastly, Fire Pink stars are on the outsole.

The mismatched tongue labels display a "VI" emblem and an upside-down Nike Air logo with six stars on the other. Extras include Rockstar Games logo lace dubraes and a removable elastic money band that wraps across the toe box.

Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Black"

The Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Black" colorway. | CactusJack.com

The Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Black" colorway (SKU: JJ7604-001) is listed as "coming soon" online. The sneakers retail for $130 in adult sizes.

They are scheduled to release on the Nike SNKRS app at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 21. Then another drop on Monday, November 23, on CactusJack.com. They're already listed on StockX.

The Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Black" colorway. | CactusJack.com

The "Black" colorway sports a crocodile-inspired black leather embossed upper with a map pattern of Vice City. Scott's signature reverse Swoosh logo appears on the sides. The "GTA" lettering replaces the "AIR" branding on the midsole.

Meanwhile, mismatched tongue labels display a "VI" emblem on one shoe and an upside-down Nike Air logo with six stars on the other. Extras include Rockstar Games logo lace dubraes and a removable elastic money band that wraps across the toe box.

Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Gradient Camo"

The Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Gradient Camo" colorway. | CactusJack.com

The Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Gradient Camo" colorway (SKU: JJ7603-900) is listed as "coming soon" online. Reports indicate the shoes will be limited to 600 pairs and released for $130 in adult sizes exclusively on CactusJack.com.

The "Gradient Camo" colorway features a black upper with Bold Berry and Fire Pink overlays that come together to create a sunset aesthetic. The signature reverse Swoosh logo and midsole appear in Pale Ivory.

The Travis Scott x Rockstar x Nike Air Force 1 "Gradient Camo" colorway. | CactusJack.com

Additional details include a removable pink-and-white money band across the forefoot, "GTA" branding replacing "AIR" on the midsole, and a GTA VI tongue tag. Lastly, six stars on the outsole referencing the game's max level.

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