Every day there is an exciting new development for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's first signature Nike basketball shoe, and we are not mad about it. Yesterday, Clark debuted a color-changing colorway of the Nike Caitlin 1.

Today, we get more information on her pre-Black Friday sneaker drop. The Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway arrives in a super-fresh winter palette and is sure to be on many fans' wish lists. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming sneaker drop.

Release Information

Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 24. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Hibbett's.

The hype surrounding the Nike Caitlin 1 is still very real, but a sellout on launch day is unlikely. However, fans who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. The Nike Caitlin 1 has dominated the sneaker resale market this fall.

Colorway Details

Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway. | Nike

The "Ice Cold" colorway was one of the original six colorways Nike previewed in September. It represents the ice that flows through Clark's veins, keeping her cool under pressure. It is also a celebration of her career-high and the league's first 45-point, 10-assist double-double.

The silhouette sports a white upper with Race Blue details on Clark's signature 'CC' logo and the triple Nike Swoosh logos. Hits of Metallic Silver provide an extra shine. The icy blue translucent outsole continues the seasonal theme. Lastly, the shoes come in the standard blue Nike Caitlin 1 box.

Performance Technology

Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Caitlin 1 include a new Nike Opticast upper, which uses a cast-PU material for an aerodynamic feel and efficient on-court movement. Meanwhile, a Cushlon foam midsole and Air Zoom Turbo unit provide plenty of bounce in each step.

Despite its lightweight design, a midfoot plate offers stability. Lastly, a rubber outsole with a "C"-inspired traction pattern has great grip for quick reactions and explosive moves. For $140 in adult sizes, this shoe features much of Nike Basketball's best performance technology.

Nike Caitlin 1 Impact

Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Caitlin 1 has been historic for the brand and for women's footwear history. Best of all, it's just getting started. Several colorways have sold out, but plenty of popular options remain in stock for casual shoppers.

The Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway lets fans beat the Black Friday rush and finish their holiday shopping early. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.