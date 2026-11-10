The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Returns for Black Friday 2026

Just as NBA legend Michael Jordan dominated basketball courts during his playing career, he still commands the sneaker release calendar. No day is more important than Black Friday, and Jordan Brand always brings its best for the official start of the holiday shopping season.

This year, Jumpman is putting its best foot forward with the Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway. It's one of the most popular sneakers in Jordan's vast signature line. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything shoppers must know.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 27. Shoppers can buy the old-school basketball shoes at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's.

Full-family pricing includes: Adult ($230), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Baby/Toddler ($90). Fans who miss the initial drop can find their size on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway. | Nike

The "Bred" colorway gets its name from the combination of "black" and "red." The silhouette sports a luxe synthetic black leather upper. Keeping with the OG Bulls-inspired colorway, Cement Grey accents and Fire Red detailing appear throughout the shoe.

The Jordan Flight tongue label pops off the tongues in Fire Red, while the iconic Nike Air branding graces the heels in Cement Grey. A smooth black midsole sits atop the unmistakable rubber outsole, true to the 1989 original. Black laces, Cement Grey eyelets, and an Orange Nike hang tag complete the shoes.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG is the truest recreation of the 1989 model. Jordan Brand remastered the shape, fit, and feel to the original specs. The rich upper feels just like it did back when Jordan hit "The Shot" against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Underfoot, a soft foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning, while Max Air cushioning provides responsive bounce in each step. Lastly, the rubber outsole adds durable traction on and off the basketball court.

Release History

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway. | Nike

After its original 1989 launch, the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" colorway was retro-released in 1999, 2008, 2012, 2019, 2024, and 2026.

Each retro release was different than the previous, but old-school sneakerheads will appreciate Jordan Brand's commitment to recreating the original with this year's release. The quality and materials can change with each colorway, but we are optimistic about this drop.

Holiday Treat to Fans

The Air Jordan 4 Retro OG "Bred" colorway. | Nike

Casual fans may not notice the changes, but die-hard Jordan fans will appreciate the incredible attention to detail. Jordan Brand does a great job of telling new stories with classic shoes, but nothing can beat the OG designs.

Fans can expect more news about these sneakers as we get closer to release day. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.