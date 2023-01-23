Jordan Brand Designs Colorways Celebrating Lunar New Year

The Dallas Mavericks are mired in a midseason slump. Those sorts of ruts are inevitable during the marathon NBA regular season. However, that should not take away from what the players are achieving on the hardwood.

During Sunday night's losing effort against the Los Angeles Clippers, Mavericks guards Luka Doncic and Tim Hardarway Jr. scored 29 and 22 points, respectively. Even better, they used the opportunity to rock player-exclusive colorways celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Doncic and Hardaway are both signed with Jordan Brand. However, Doncic is a signature athlete and quickly becoming the face of the brand's basketball roster. Below is everything fans need to know about the festive kicks worn on the court in Dallas last night.

Jordan Luka 1

A detailed look at Luka Doncic's shoes. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout this season, Doncic has worn his first signature shoe - the Jordan Luka 1. Earlier this month, we discussed how the shoe is taking over the basketball world. College and professional players are fully embracing the new signature model.

The player-exclusive colorway worn by Doncic last night featured a white upper with red and gold detailing throughout the shoe. Additionally, light green and light blue accents complete the heartfelt kicks.

Unfortunately for sneakerheads, the shoes Doncic wore against the Clippers will never hit the shelves. However, the silver lining is there are multiple colorways of the Jordan Luka 1 available for $110 in adult sizes on Nike's website.

Air Jordan 37 Low

A detailed look at Tim Hardaway Jr.'s shoes. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Brand did not waste time promoting its newest signature basketball shoe. The Air Jordan 37 low was just released last week in a Chicago Bulls-inspired colorway.

Hardaway's shoes feature a similar color palette as Doncic's kicks. A tan upper with bright red and gold details appearing on the heels and tongues. Lastly, light blue, green, and yellow accents complete the colorway celebrating the Year of the Rabbit.

While Hardaway's player-exclusive colorway will never enjoy a general release, fans can still purchase a pair of the brand-new Air Jordan 37 Low for $175 on Nike's website. The performance basketball shoes contain the same technology as the Air Jordan 37 but feature a low-top silhouette.

