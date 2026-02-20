Jazzy Davidson's Nike Logo Just Dropped — It's an Instant Classic

The USC Trojans women's basketball team has the most sneaker star power in all of college basketball. Both JuJu Watkins and Jazzy Davidson are Nike athletes heavily marketed as some of the faces of the brand's future in women's basketball.

Nike has already dropped player-edition sneakers for Watkins and Davidson. Now, Nike has taken it one step further by designing a signature logo for Davidson. For a player who shares a name with America's most important musical art form, Nike hit all the right notes.

USC star freshman Jazzy Davidson has a signature logo

The USC Trojans women's basketball team shared a picture of Davidson on X with the caption, "An instrumental part of our squad all season long. There’s no doubt, our rook is All That Jazz 🎷."

At the bottom of the graphic was Davison's signature logo with Nike — and it is an instant classic. Similar to Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers' Nike logos, Davidson's logo contains her initials within a design. It features "JD" with a saxophone filling in for the "J."

📷 @USCWBB

Davidson has quickly established herself as a pillar for Nike Basketball moving forward. Before starting her NCAA career, she signed a multi-year NIL shoe deal with Nike in November 2024.

Davidson had a brief cameo in the commercial introducing Sabrina Ionescu's third signature Nike basketball shoe. The Nike Sabrina 3 eventually dropped in a colorway designed by Davidson, which is available for $165 on Nike.com.

In December 2025, Watkins debuted her player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Sabrina 3. Davidson's player-exclusive colorway sports a Sail upper contrasted by Cardinal and Gold details. Lastly, her No. 9 jersey number on the back heel provides the finishing touches.

"It was just like a dream come true. I mean, I feel like a lot of people dream of having their own PE shoe, and then also just having it be this model - the Sabrina 3 is one of my favorite basketball shoes, so it's really surreal," Davidson said in a video shared on social media.

"Having an opportunity to wear the cardinal in gold is a huge blessing, and there's a lot of tradition and pride, and it's just a rich legacy that comes with it, and so I'm just really grateful to be able to put my own stamp on it. I'm super excited to debut these shoes. I love the design. I love the model of the shoes, so I can't wait."

The court is Jazzy’s canvas. And she’s been painting a masterpiece this season with her Nike Sabrina 3 PE.



USC's star freshman covers SLAMU 19.

There is no doubt that Watkins and Davidson will have plenty more Nike basketball shoes released in the future (maybe even their own signature lines at some point).

March Madness is quickly approaching, so fans can expect more heat from Nike and Trojans' dynamic duo. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.