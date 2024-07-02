Under Armour Outfits Veterans at 2024 Warrior Games
No company wears its country's pride on its sleeve more than Under Armour. More importantly, the iconic American sportswear brand's support for the military community knows no limits.
For years, Under Armour has remained committed to positively impacting active-duty service members, veterans, and their families. One of the ways this comes to life is through Under Armour's continued support of the Department of Defense's annual Warrior Games.
Since 2017, Under Armour has been the official outfitter of the Warrior Games and its athletes, staff, and volunteers. The Warrior Games are an adaptive-sports competition, highlighting the physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill, and injured active-duty and veteran service members.
Over 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members from all brands of the military, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and U.S. Special Operations Command, lace up for a variety of adaptive sports at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.
Athletes compete in a series of adaptive sports including archery, cycling, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball, indoor rowing, powerlifting, and wheelchair rugby.
The Games kicked off with an opening ceremony on June 22, which included an appearance from Kevin Plank, who gave a speech to the athletes before the games began.
"I am so proud of the relationship we have cultivated with the Warrior Games over the years – it's an inspiring event that showcases the resilience and determination of our wounded service members. These athletes represent the essence of Under Armour, so it has been incredible to witness their grit and talent firsthand. We celebrate their sacrifices and support their unwavering spirit as athletes."
Plank was joined by Under Armour Freedom athlete JP Lane, who is competing this year for Team Army. In 2011, Lane was wounded while deployed in Afghanistan, which resulted in the loss of both of his legs, among countless other injuries.
Doctors told Lane that he would never sing or speak again. But he has been proving them wrong ever since. He is a double amputee recording artist, author, motivational speaker, and Purple Heart veteran who lives by the mantra that nothing can slow him down.
Lane said, "This is the first time I ever even attempted to do Warrior Games. I just heard about it a couple of years ago, and then I got to go watch and be an ESPN commentator. It fired up that athletic spirit in me again. I was like, 'Oh, man. I can so do all these events'."
Lane is the perfect example of an Under Armour athlete who is dedicated to their craft and committed to performing at the highest level—even, and especially, under adversity. Under Armour has been a longtime supporter of Lane's and designed a special running blade for him to use during competition.
"Every time I look down at my blades and see the Under Armour logo, I see the support that is backing me up. It makes me run faster," said Lane.
Plank said of Lane, "JP has a way of inspiring and motivating anyone fortunate enough to hear his story. JP embodies the essence of Under Armour and our athletes: Nothing can stop or slow them down. We are proud to count JP as a part of our UA family, and we look forward to continuing to support his journey as both an incredible athlete and an inspiring person."
Lane reciprocated the love that Under Armour has shown him. "Everyone at Under Armour is so down-to-earth and cool. They are genuine and want to help others out in their journeys - whether it is physical fitness, athletics, or the guy with no legs over here trying to be the best athlete and social media person I can. They love on everybody, and it was one of the biggest reasons I fell in love with them."
This year, Under Armour dressed 275 athletes, including Lane, head-to-toe in Under Armour products. One of those products is the UA SLIPSPEED™, Under Armour's most versatile performance shoes yet that help athletes push the boundaries of performance while offering an accessible solution for Warrior Games athletes.
The UA SlipSpeed was born from athlete insights, combining ISO-CHILL technology, the BOA lace system, and UA Flow technology with a "crushable" heel that makes it easy to slip on and off for athletes of all abilities.
Athletes, staff, and volunteers were also received the UA Unstoppable Fleece Jacket and Joggers, made stretchy and breathable for superior comfort and mobility, that were each branded for the different military branches that the athletes were representing.
These Unstoppable pieces were born from performance with flexible fabric that breathes easy and moves with athletes through every stretch. These products contribute to enhancing the recovery and rehabilitation of these athletes, encouraging physical activity, and promoting opportunities for growth.
The Warrior Games ran through June 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida. Under Armour is honored to stand alongside the military community this week, celebrating their achievements, supporting their journeys, and looks forward to doing so again for many more years to come.
