Under Armour Unveils Jolly Rogers Uniforms for Navy Midshipmen
College football fans will be treated to one of the best rivalries in all of sports this weekend when the Navy Midshipmen take on the Army Black Knights. The game is always competitive, but both teams are playing at an extremely high level in 2024.
This Saturday, the United States Naval Academy is gearing up to face off against the United States Military Academy in their annual matchup by repping the exclusive Under Armour Jolly Rogers collection.
Announced last month, the uniforms are inspired by the Jolly Rogers, who were established in 1943 and are the most lethal and history-rich squadron in all of Naval Aviation. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the already-iconic uniforms.
They continue to exemplify the traditions and excellence of professionalism of the United States Navy. Flying over nine different types of fighter aircraft in the past 63 years, the Skull and Crossbones have become the most recognized and feared insignia in the world.
Under Armour and the Navy Athletic Department are encouraging fans to keep the momentum by showing their Midshipmen pride. Fans and supporters have time to invest in some of the limited-edition apparel.
Navy coaches will be decked out in navy blue and gold looks to represent the Midshipmen this Saturday, and Under Armour has created official fan gear for purchase online at UA.com and in-store at their Annapolis and Baltimore Brand Houses.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear and apparel news from the college football and beyond.