Travis Hunter Stiff-Arms Nike & Signs Adidas Deal
Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter does not yet know where he will play in the NFL. However, he has already secured a footwear and apparel sponsor.
On Thursday morning, adidas announced that Hunter had signed an endorsement deal with the iconic German sportswear brand.
Hunter will represent adidas on and off the field and star in marketing campaigns in the lead-up to his NFL career when he eventually plays on Sundays.
"The partners they currently have are top tier with some of the best young guys like me," Hunter said in a press release. "I'm pumped to join the three stripes as we continue pushing the boundaries of the sport we all love."
"Travis Hunter Jr. is undeniably one of the most dynamic athletes in any sport," said Adidas US Sports General Manager Aaron Seabron.
The announcement could not come at a better time for adidas. Hunter's first limited-edition apparel collection with adidas drops this Thursday. Two days later, Hunter will be front and center at the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony.
However, it might make things awkward between Hunter and the Sanders family. His head coach, Deion, and teammate, Shedeur, are both Nike athletes. Coach Prime's retro signature sneaker line has come roaring this year. Hunter was expected to sign with Nike, so this was a huge win for adidas.
Hunter joins an already-stacked adidas football roster headlined by established NFL stars like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
Additionally, the brand signed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze before their rookie seasons when they were teammates with the Washington Huskies.
