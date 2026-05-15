Under Armour Unveils Justin Jefferson's 'Bayou King' Cleats

Call it voodoo magic. I was just thinking about Justin Jefferson, and just like that, the Bayou King PE lands on my desk. The Bayou King PE is his latest installment with Under Armour, and if the first one put the crown on, this one adds another jewel.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, without question, is the most electric player in the NFL right now. His stats don't just support that, they prove it. So when a player of that caliber has genuine creative input into the design of his own cleat, that's not a talking point. That's a statement.

The UA Spotlight Icon Low Justin Jefferson 'Bayou King' colorway. | Under Armour

The Legacy

Born and raised in New Orleans, Jefferson's rise is inseparable from the Bayou. Football is a way of life, and Jefferson lived it. From his playing days at LSU to becoming one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL, he built something real. The Bayou King PE honors that journey while staying rooted in the culture that crowned him.

The UA Spotlight Icon Low Justin Jefferson 'Bayou King' colorway. | Under Armour

Shopping Information

The UA Spotlight Icon Low Justin Jefferson 'Bayou King' is available now for $150 in adult sizes at underarmour.com and DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Tech Specs

The UA Spotlight Icon Low is one of the fastest cleats on the field. Built with a mixed-material upper, delivering elite performance and signature style on the field. Its UA HOVR drop-in midsole provides superior energy return and comfort to keep your feet fresh. Lastly, the biomechanical plate design gives athletes a data-driven edge for unmatched speed and agility.

The UA Spotlight Icon Low Justin Jefferson 'Bayou King' colorway. | Under Armour

Design Features

First, look at the shoe. Then the Royal purple and teal base pop, add a gold outsole plate that looks like a crown textured on the toe box lizard look, hand-stitched patchwork paneling on the lateral side, and Mardi Gras energy woven throughout the silhouette. The JJ17 tag on the tongue ties it all together. This is New Orleans on a cleat.

The UA Spotlight Icon Low Justin Jefferson 'Bayou King' colorway. | Under Armour

The Culture

The Bayou King PE drops alongside the second annual JJets Flight School powered by UA Next, held at Under Armour World Headquarters in Baltimore. Twenty-two of the nation's top high school wide receivers, along with quarterbacks and DBs, are getting a three-day immersive experience with one of the best to ever do it. On-field sessions. Film study. Direct access to JJ's blueprint. Justin built this from his own vision, giving young athletes opportunities he never had.

This football cleat was created around how he moves and how he feels the game, and when you look at what he does on and off the field, it all makes sense. Big nod to Jefferson and the Under Armour team on this one. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for everything in the sneaker world, the kicks, the collabs, and all the culture in between.