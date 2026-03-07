Under Armour Unveils Steph Curry Baseball Cleats

In November 2025, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Under Armour announced a mutual parting of ways. Curry immediately became a sneaker free agent and has since dazzled NBA fans with a wide range of footwear from all of the major shoe companies.

However, the unexpected split left several unanswered questions - such as, what will happen to Curry's signature footwear catalog? While only time will tell on some issues, Under Armour is moving forward with a bold new Curry release.

On Friday night, Under Armour teased the Curry 4 baseball cleat on Instagram. The brand posted a picture of Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero wearing the Curry 4 baseball cleat, along with five high-quality images of the upcoming cleats.

Under Armour Curry 4 Cleats

Under Armour captioned the post, "For the World stage. Coming soon 👀." Of course, this is in preparation for the World Baseball Classic. Every major sportswear brand in the world will bring the heat with their apparel, footwear, and equipment.

The surprising announcement animated baseball fans on social media. The responses were overwhelmingly positive, with several athletes begging Under Armour to make the cleats available for purchase online and in retail stores.

The Instagram account @WhatProsWear relayed the news with the caption, "Nine years after its original drop, @uadugout is bringing back the Curry 4 in cleat form. Release info to come."

Curry and Under Armour's Split

So, it does sound like the Under Armour Curry 4 baseball cleats will get a release date. In the meantime, baseball fans can expect to see some of their favorite Under Armour-sponsored players wear them in the World Baseball Classic this month.

Curry has not commented on the release, and is unlikely to do so. Last month, Under Armour launched Curry's 13th and final signature basketball shoe in colorways corresponding with his animated children's movie, GOAT.

However, Curry has refused to show any love to the sneaker that is at least partially to blame for his split with Under Armour. The four-time NBA champion has not given any hints on what company he will partner with next. Instead, he is using his sneaker free agency season to celebrate players, cities, teams, and other parts of basketball history.

Curry 4 History

The Under Armour Curry 4 initially released globally in October 2017. Under Armour has reprised the basketball shoes as part of the FloTro series. Meanwhile, baseball players like Fernando Tatis Jr. have taken it upon themselves to customize the Curry 4 for the baseball field.

Fans can expect more heat from Under Armour as the brand moves forward without Curry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA, MLB, and beyond.