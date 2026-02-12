Under Armour Unveils Steph Curry's Final Signature Basketball Shoe

All good things must come to an end, and today is one of those days. Under Armour has unveiled Stephen Curry's 13th and final signature basketball shoe.

After 12 unforgettable years, marked by championships and the advancement of performance technology, Curry and Under Armour parted ways in November 2025. But their mission was a success; they changed the game for good.

While Curry is no longer with Under Armour, the Curry 13 is ending the partnership on a high note. That final chapter starts with a fun collaboration centered around Curry's upcoming children's movie, followed by two fan-favorite colorways.

The Curry 13 'Mane' colorway. | Under Armour

Release Information

Under Armour is releasing the Curry 13 on Friday, February 13. The performance basketball shoes have a retail price of $140 in adult sizes.

The Curry 13 will be available in all three GOAT-inspired colorways (plus two others) in Adult and Grade School sizes on UA.com, at UA Brand Houses, and select retailers.

The Curry 13 'Will' colorway. | Under Armour

Tech Specs

Built as a performance-first finale, the Curry 13 introduces a new silhouette anchored by Under Armour's most advanced performance basketball technology to date:

HOVR+ cushioning for softer landings and better energy return.

UA Flow for the grippy, no‑rubber traction Curry helped popularize.

A 3D molded chassis for stability and durability.

A lightweight EVA SPLASH cage that locks the foot in place while keeping players low and fast to the ground.

The Curry 13 'Lenny' colorway. | Under Armour

Colorways

This footwear launch also connects to a major cultural moment through UA's partnership with Sony's film GOAT (exclusively in theaters this Friday). Three Curry 13 colorways — 'Mane', 'Will', and 'Lenny' — bring the film's characters to the court, blending performance footwear with storytelling and culture.

The Curry 13 'The City' colorway. | Under Armour

Two other non-GOAT colorways will be dropping on Friday as well - one is black and yellow ('The City'), and the other is all blue ('Splash Party'). Of course, 'The City' is a tribute to the diehard Warriors fans in the Bay Area. Meanwhile, 'Splash Party' is a familiar theme inspired by Curry's outside shooting.

Future Colorways

The first five colorways to drop are sure to grab the attention of hoopers and fans of all ages. Best of all, additional colorways and apparel collections will drop through October 2026.

The Curry 13 'Splash Party' colorway. | Under Armour

The Curry 13 is the last signature sneaker in the Curry Brand lineup and the final chapter of a more than decade-long run of performance innovation between Under Armour and Curry.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More Steph Curry News

Steph Curry revealed his sneaker strategy for the rest of the season.

Steph Curry's thoughts on the Curry 13 have been revealed.

Dwyane Wade unsurprised by Stephen Curry and Under Armour's breakup.

Kevin Durant weighs in on Stephen Curry's footwear free agency.

Shaquille O'Neal discusses a Reebok deal for Stephen Curry.