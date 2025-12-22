Victor Wembanyama's New Nike Shoes Look Otherworldly

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is just in his third NBA season, but he is already wreaking havoc on the entire league. The 7'4" superstar is poised to be one of the most dominant big men of all time if he can stave off injuries.

Wembanyama's future in the footwear industry is just as bright. The French prodigy signed with Nike before entering the NBA and has quickly become the face of the Nike GT line.

Best of all, Nike is already planning to celebrate Wembanyama at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. His upcoming "All-Star" colorway of the unreleased Nike GT Cut 4 is already exciting sneakerheads thanks to its otherworldly design.

Nike GT Cut 4 "All-Star"

According to Zach Harris of Sole Retriever, the upcoming Nike GT Cut 4 "All-Star" colorway is expected to hit shelves in Spring 2026 for $230 in adult sizes. The shoes will likely launch on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The eye-catching colorway features a blue and gold iridescent upper with notable design nods to Wembanyama. Most notably, Wembanyama's signature alien logo appears on the heels.

Wembanyama's Logo

Last March, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker said Wembanyama had the best signature logo in all of sports. It is hard to disagree with that bold statement. In a time where most basketball players either forget or dislike their signature logos, Wembanyama's is objectively cool and memorable.

In August 2023, Nike gave Wembanyama the nickname "The Extraterrestrial." Then, in April 2024, Nike officially unveiled the logo with an incredible video perfectly timed with the Lunar Eclipse.

Wembanyama x Nike

Much to our chagrin, Wembanayama still does not yet have his own signature sneaker line. It comes as a surprise, given the level of hype he had entering the NBA and has maintained with his two award-winning seasons.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is the next Nike athlete in the NBA to get his own signature sneaker. Hopefully, Wembanyama's debut hoop shoe will quickly follow. In the meantime, fans can shop his player-exclusive shoes that regularly drop on the Nike website.

