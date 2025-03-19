Devin Booker says Victor Wembanyama has the "best logo in sports"
Despite playing on rival teams and being from opposite ends of the globe, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama have some common ground.
Both NBA All-Stars are Nike athletes. Booker has kept the sneaker world on its toes with countless colorways of the Nike Book 1. Meanwhile, Wembanyama has a signature logo applied to player-exclusive colorways.
While Wembanayama does not yet have his own signature sneaker line, his logo has received critical acclaim from players and fans alike. Earlier today, Booker offered high praise for Wembanyama's logo.
On Wednesday, Booker shared a picture of the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2
"Victor Wembanyama - Alien" colorway to his Instagram story. He captioned the picture, "Wemby got the best logo in sports."
That was high praise coming from Booker, who knows his sneaker history - past and present. Since sharing his thoughts, fans have not raised objections on social media. There seems to be a consensus that Wembaynama's alien logo is the best.
Most basketball fans (and sneakerheads) would probably struggle to remember the logos of current signature athletes in the NBA and across sports.
Nike unveiled Wembanyama's signature logo last April with a space-themed video during the middle of the Solar Eclipse.
Details about the Wembanyama's future signature sneaker line remain scarce, but it is expected to launch within the next few years — especially as the Spurs center flourishes in the NBA.
In the meantime, online shoppers can find Wembanyama's player-exclusive colorways on the Nike website and most sneaker resale websites.
