Why Micah Parsons Wore an NBA Star's Sneakers in Cleveland
Whether it is negotiating a new contract or changing sneaker brands, Micah Parsons always stays one step ahead of the curve. Parsons' mindfulness was on display before Sunday's NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns.
Thanks to the Cowboys' social media team, we can see their linebacker arrived at Huntington Bank Field wearing the signature sneakers of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. Parsons' choice of footwear was no coincidence.
Parsons began his NFL career with Nike. However, he signed a multi-year deal with adidas earlier this summer and has taken it upon himself to reciprocate the love he feels from his new sneaker sponsor. That includes showing love to an opposing city's star NBA player.
In an era when it is difficult to rock performance basketball shoes casually, Parsons has proven to be the exception. The All-Pro linebacker rocked the hoop shoes with a short adidas sweatsuit. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what athletes and fans must know about the sneakers.
adidas D.O.N. Issue #6
Mitchell's sixth signature sneaker recently launched in the "Spida Bite" colorway, which resembles the old Cavaliers' uniforms from the mid-1990s. Online shoppers can choose from three colorways of Mitchell's shoes for $120 in adult sizes on the adidas website.
The adidas D.O.N. Issue #6 is capable of performing at the highest levels of the NBA. The model rides on an ultra-lightweight Lightstrike midsole and a unique rubber outsole with an elevated traction pattern. Even better, the futuristic shoe looks good on and off the court.
The NFL regular season is just getting started and the NBA season is right around the corner. Fans can expect more sneaker headlines from Parsons and Mitchell throughout this year. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.