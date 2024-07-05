Why Nike Plans To Make Less Of Its 3 Most Popular Sneakers
Nike has been caught in a whirlpool of negative headlines over the past year. However, the impact of these headlines became a stark reality last week after the company suffered its worst day on the stock market in history.
The iconic American sportswear brand known for its unforgettable advertisements has already rolled out its latest marketing campaign. The advert is called "Win On Air," and it is timed to coincide with the Summer Olympics.
More importantly, Nike is taking an aggressive approach to right the ship. The company plans to make less of its three most popular sneakers: the Nike Dunk, the Nike Air Force 1, and the Air Jordan 1. The three old-school sneakers are the triumvirate of the brand's basketball shoe heritage.
Nike's plan is called "franchise management," and Brendan Dunne of Complex explained the strategy via an in-depth video on Instagram. Sneakerheads can watch the video below and read our synopsis.
Dunne broke down the term "franchise management" as the brand wants fewer of its most popular sneakers on the market before they start making them uncool.
This plan has been in the works since March when Nike CFO Matt Friend said the sneakers had been involved in too much "promotional activity," which means being discounted online. The pullback will mostly effect Nike's website, and not retail partners.
Instead of pushing out more of the fan-favorite franchises, Nike will open its archives of other retro sneakers and highlighting its new models. Online shopping might become more difficult for consumers wanting the brand's most recognizable silhouettes.
Dunne emphasized that this plan is not anything new, as Nike and other brands have used this strategy in the recent past. It is more of a concerted effort to maintain the long-term health of Nike's most popular sneakers.
