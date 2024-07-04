NFL Legend Randy Moss Teams Up With Nike On Retro Sneakers
In addition to being one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, Randy Moss was equally important in the sneaker industry. Moss played an integral role in helping Nike and Jordan Brand cross over to the football field.
In 1999, two years after Nike and Michael Jordan launched Jordan Brand, Moss became the first football player to sign a footwear deal with Jumpman. Currently, the Jordan Brand roster in the NFL is full of players from almost every position, but that was far from the case at the turn of the century.
During his heyday with the Minnesota Vikings, Moss regularly debuted player-exclusive Air Jordan cleats. The Pro Football Hall of Famer even wore the NFL's first-ever signature Jordan Brand shoe on the unforgiving AstroTurf of the 1990s. Odell Beckham Jr. rocked the cleats during an NFL game last season.
While Moss routinely smoked defensive secondaries for fun, his biggest passion might be spending time outdoors. The Rand, West Virginia, native loves to share pictures and videos on social media of himself freshwater fishing.
At 47 years old, Moss is now an elder statesman of the sport and the sneaker industry. So, it is perfectly fitting that Nike brought Moss up to its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, to redesign one of the brand's most popular sneakers.
Moss took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pictures of his time at Nike headquarters. Additionally, he shared a picture of the final product that he created - the Nike Blazer Mid '77 in the custom 'Randy Moss' colorway.
Moss wrote on Instagram, "Would u rock? Jus [sic] made these on June 25th with a GREAT @nike team. My theme was outdoors.........Moss green/brown for the forest and NO shoulders on the swoosh!! HAD A BLAST."
The old-school sneaker was originally constructed for basketball courts many decades ago but has taken on new meaning as a lifestyle sneaker. Moss added his personal touch with an outdoorsy blend of green and brown.
Online shoppers can by Moss's sneakers for $135 in adult sizes on the Nike website. Additionally, fans can find his retro Minnesota Vikings jerseys on the brand's website.
Moss has come a long way since the days of his iconic 1999 Nike commercial with his former high school teammate Jason Williams, but the enigmatic figure still remains true to his rural roots.
Football season is rapidly approaching, so fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
