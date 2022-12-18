Zion Williamson Debuts New Shoes against Phoenix Suns

Skip to main content

Zion Williamson Debuts Camo Colorway of Signature Shoe

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson debuted a new colorway of the Jordan Zion 2 against the Phoenix Suns.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been on a revenge tour this season. After missing all last season and enduring the weight jokes, Williamson is coming for everyone.

Personally, I am terrified that Williamson will find my old tweets. But as a basketball fan, it has been amazing to witness his return to dominance. Even better, Williamson has a beef with the Phoenix Suns after he hammered home a 360-dunk as time expired during a game last week.

The NBA needs more rivalries, and as luck would have it, New Orleans faced Phoenix again last night. This time, Phoenix won the game. However, that did not stop Williamson from dropping 30 points and looking good doing it,

Williamson has worn his second signature shoe with Jordan Brand this season, the Jordan Zion 2. Last night, Williamson debuted a new colorway which we hope enjoys a general release in the future. Below is everything fans need to know about the hoop shoes.

Jordan Zion 2

View of camo Zion shoes.

A detailed look at Zion Williamson's shoes.

Williamson debuted the Jordan Zion 2 in the 'Camo' colorway on Saturday night. The upper used shades of green and tan to create a low-key design for the stand-out player.

The Jordan Zion 2 launched for $120 in adult sizes and $90 in big kids' sizes earlier this summer. Luckily for fans, there are several options available on the Nike website. In addition, four of the adult-sized shoes are marked down with discounts ranging between 14%-29% off the retail price.

While these shoes are perfectly capable of being worn off the court, they are performance beasts on the hardwood. The Zoom Air unit provides responsive cushioning while reinforced sidewalls and a new forefoot strap secure the foot in place.

Williamson is on a mission this season. The power forward is averaging over 25 points and seven rebounds per game. More importantly, Williamson is infusing energy into the NBA. We cannot wait to see what else Williamson and Jordan Brand have planned for this season.

