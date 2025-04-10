Adidas Scored a Goal with Mexico National Soccer Team Kit
Fans across all sports leagues are genuinely nostalgic for the iconic uniforms of yesteryear. However, an exciting collaboration brings back the best of the past and the boldest modern aesthetics.
Earlier this month, adidas unveiled a new kit for the Mexico National Soccer team. The announcement immediately excited old-school soccer fans and the younger generation alike.
The striking collection is already making waves as one of the most iconic collaborations between adidas and Mexico yet.
Naturally, the team picked up an incredible comeback in the new threads. Shortly after the epic unveiling, youth and adult jerseys began flying off the shelves.
Luckily, there are ways for athletes and fans to buy the newly-released Adidas "México de Oro" 2025 collection.
Online shoppers can buy the jerseys, shorts, and matching Samba sneakers at adidas, WSS, and SOCCER.com.
This epic collaboration between adidas and Mexico marks the first time in over 30 years that Adidas Trefoil has returned to a Mexico jersey.
The iconic logo appears in metallic gold above the matching FMF crest. The black-and-gold design pays homage to Mexico's golden era of cinema, with sleeve cuffs and jacquard detailing reflecting the artistry of Mariachi charro outfits.
