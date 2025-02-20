PUMA & Christian Pulisic launch the "Chasing the Dream" pack
On Thursday, global sports company PUMA and AC Milan star Christian Pulisic launched their sixth signature collection to the delight of athletes and fans all over the world.
The Chasing the Dream pack is all about inspiring the next generation of the sport to dream even bigger and highlighting the endless drive and desire that it takes to become great.
"This collection is special because I want it to be part of the younger generation's journey as they write their own story on and off the pitch," said Pulisic.
"It's meant to give them confidence, not only when they score a goal but when they feel like they have been practicing the same skill for hours. I was that young kid once, juggling the ball outside in the garden and refusing to come into the house until I was able to beat my record from the night before, so I understand that desire, and I encourage it."
This latest collection features the return of the unbeatable ULTRA 5 ULTIMATE, covered in a sleek and eye-catching purple, a must-have for any player with that same drive.
The ULTRA gives you the speed and sensation of a finely tuned machine at your feet giving you a lightweight explosive edge. The collection also features apparel in both adult and youth sizes, with the CP logo present throughout.
The PUMA x Christian Pulisic Chasing the Dream collection is available beginning February 20 on PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC and Las Vegas Flagship stores, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and select soccer specialty retailers worldwide with retail prices ranging from $25 to $230.
Athletes and fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Soccer News
New Balance signed Bundesliga star Jeremie Frimpong.
Endrick and New Balance teamed up on a limited-edition pair of soccer cleats.
Adidas launches Lamine Yamal's first signature boot.
Adidas Sambas and Gazelles are available in MLS-inspired colorways online.
AC Milan's new PUMA kits perfectly complement sneakers for a summer outfit.