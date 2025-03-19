How to Score Big Deals on Soccer Shoes This Spring
Does soccer season ever truly end? Not really. Between school teams, recreation leagues, and travel squads, athletes stay on the pitch throughout the entire year.
However, there are important times on the calendar. One of which is Spring. As the weather warms, more players are heading outside.
Now is the perfect time to invest in new gear, apparel, and footwear. Below are five of our top footwear picks from Soccer.com this Spring.
Puma Future 8 Ultimate
Why We Love It: The PUMA Future 8 Ultimate NJR Creativity cleats draw inspiration from Neymar Jr.'s unmistakable style. It features a unique colorway, advanced tech, and superior performance on the pitch.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the "Orange Poppy/Black/Poison Pink" colorway for $240 in adult sizes at Soccer.com.
Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 10
Why We Love It: The Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite is worth the hefty price tag. It is designed with a custom-engineered Air Zoom unit, delivering explosive power to break through defenses and outpace your opponents.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the "White/Multi" colorway for $295 in adult sizes at Soccer.com.
Sokito Scudetta FG
Why We Love It: The Sokito Scudetta is a 100% vegan soccer cleat featuring an innovative, unique design. It is made from bio-based sustainable materials, including corn waste, castor beans, wood fibers, sugarcane, and bamboo. Best of all, it arrives in an ice-cold colorway.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the "Ice Pack" colorway for $200 in adult sizes at Soccer.com.
adidas Samba AFA 50th Anniversary
Why We Love It: The iconic adidas Samba is back with this special-edition colorway that is designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Argentina's national team and adidas.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the "Shadow Navy/Gold Metallic" colorway for $100 in adult sizes at Soccer.com.
Nike Women's Calm Slide
Why We Love It: After the match is over, slip into the Nike Calm Slide. It is made with soft, responsive foam. The water-friendly design makes them the perfect companion for a day at the pitch, pool, or anywhere, thanks to its elevated style.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the "Sail/Sail" colorway for $50 in adult sizes at Soccer.com.
