Skechers Launches Harry Kane's First Signature Boot
On Thursday, Skechers announced the launch of Harry Kane's first Player Edition boot — the Skechers SKX_1.5 Elite. The Bayern Munich star will debut the boots on the pitch tomorrow, April 4, when his team faces FC Augsburg.
The signature style follows an incredible year for Kane where he earned the 2024 European Golden Boot as Europe's best goal scorer and recently made history by becoming the first English player to score 10 goals in a Champions League campaign.
Featuring Kane's signature and embossed HK initials, the red and white colors nod to his current clubs—England and Bayern Munich—with gold detailing on the soleplate recognizing his golden boot-winning mentality.
Every plus symbol throughout the upper represents the extra effort that he gives every day to improve and work hard, adding up to a big difference.
Meanwhile, 36 of those plus symbols are in gold to recognize the 36 goals that Kane scored during his debut season with Bayern Munich to earn the Bundesliga's Top Goal Scorer Prize.
Kane has worn the Skechers SKX_1.5 Elite style in several colorways since signing with the brand, so it made sense to transform the boot into his first-ever signature pair.
The Harry Kane Player Edition boot will also be made available on Academy and Youth versions of the SKX_1.5 so that players of all ages can emulate their favorite star player.
The Skechers Football collection, including the Harry Kane Player Edition, is available at Skechers websites, select Skechers stores, as well as specialty football retailers around the world.
As part of the exciting launch, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Kane about his first signature boot with Skechers.
How exciting is it to have your first signature boot?
It's incredibly exciting! I'm pleased to have my first-ever signature boot with Skechers. It's something that I've always wanted to have in my career. I've always been into wearing boots, even from being a kid, and always been into certain colors.
I'd always thought to myself that hopefully one day I would make it as a footballer but also hoped to have my own signature boot. It's a pretty special feeling knowing I've now got a signature boot.
How long did the entire process take?
When we signed with Skechers, it was something that we discussed, and it's exciting that it's around the corner now. In terms of the process, the boot itself, in terms of the structure and materials, it is pretty much the same as what I'm in now, as we didn't want to change too much.
The input with the color and design had a bit of back and forth to make it as personal as possible. So, the process has taken the last couple of years to get to launch.
Was the Skechers design & development teams easy to work with?
Absolutely. It was a smooth process working with the Skechers design and development teams. From the initial concepts to final product, they were incredibly collaborative and open to my input.
They listened carefully to what I needed in a boot in terms of performance and design, and they were always willing to make it as personal to me as possible. It felt like a true partnership, and I'm really proud of the boot we've created together.
The boot features incredible details. What is your favorite part of the design?
Firstly, the boot is really comfortable, so I didn't need to change it too much. I've always been into certain colors, so the colorway of the boot was important to me. I went for the red and white to represent Bayern and England.
I obviously play in both of those coloured kits quite a lot. I also like bright colors and bright boots. I wanted to make the boot design as personal as possible. The "+" 's were to indicate about me always trying to improve, trying to work hard, to gain those plusses, those small percentages every day.
These have been colored in gold to represent the goals I scored for Bayern last season: 36 goals in total. All these little things, when people buy the boot and when they hear the story about why these things are there, are pretty cool. So, being able to include my personal touches is probably my favorite part of the design.
What do you think your fans' reaction will be like?
I am really excited to see what the fans think. Obviously, I've been involved in the process every step of the way, and I genuinely believe we've created a top-quality boot that performs and looks good.
I hope they see the passion and attention to detail that went into these boots as I do. I wanted them to reflect some of the things that mean the most to me.
More than anything, I hope they love them and that they help them feel confident and perform at their best, whether they're playing on the pitch or just kicking a ball around with their friends.
I also hope that they appreciate all the personal touches that I wanted to add to the boot to make it unique and to make it as personal as possible to myself. If they enjoy wearing the boots as much as I enjoyed helping to create them, then I'll be over the moon.
Are you excited to help market the boot with Skechers?
Yeah, definitely. I'm excited to help Skechers market my signature boot. It's a huge thing for me, and I want to make sure we get it right. It's about showing people the quality, the thought and personal touches that have gone into these boots.
It's incredible to see the vision come to life, from the initial designs to seeing it in person. As part of my signature boot launch, there will be a launch video, which I'm involved in.
This is a great way to really showcase the boots and the story behind them. I've always enjoyed that side of things, and I think it'll be a really powerful way to connect with fans.
Last question: What's one piece of advice you would give to young/aspiring footballers?
Hard work, dedication, and self-belief are the three things that have helped me get to where I am today. It's about the small things every day, working hard and putting in the extra work to make it as a professional footballer.
There is only a small percentage of people who make it, but with the right attitude and passion, and being willing to put in the effort, then this can go a long way.
