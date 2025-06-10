Allbirds Golf Shoes Bring Style and Sustainability to the Course
Allbirds has built a loyal following of fans in the footwear world thanks to its comfortable shoes and sustainability practices. In recent years, the company has expanded into the running and golf spaces.
Allbirds' flagship golf shoe, the Golf Dasher, launched at a retail price of $145 in men's and women's sizes. Currently, online shoppers can choose between three stylish colorways at Allbirds.com.
The three classic colorways are Natural Black, Blizzard/Deep Navy, and Blizzard/Medium Grey.
Allbirds touts the model as a "nature-made golf shoe." Its lightweight style is made from natural materials like Merino Wool. The FSC-certified natural rubber lugs help provide optimal balance for full lateral swings, so you can go for it without losing your footing.
According to the company website, the Allbirds Golf Dasher has a carbon footprint of 6.36 kg CO2e. Other tech specs include a bio-based TPU mudguard, castor bean oil-based insole foam, and ZQ merino wool lining.
Walk the course in comfort thanks to the brand's signature cushioned SweetFoam midsole. The brand wants your feet to feel as good on the 18th hole as they did on the first.
Plus, the lightweight style seamlessly transitions from course to post-round drinks and can help you get through any drizzles (or sand traps) that come your way on the golf course.
The customer reviews on the company website are overwhelmingly positive. The Golf Dashers have a 4.5/5 star rating, with 386 customers giving feedback.
The golf shoe industry is crowded, but Allbirds is standing out thanks to its style and sustainability practices.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the golf world and beyond.
More Golf Shoes News
Sun Day Red has ten last-minute Father's Day gifts for dads who love golf.
Sun Day Red launches its Summer Championship Collection for the U.S. Open.
Adidas Originals makes a stylish comeback to the golf course.
Reebok has dropped four of Bryson DeChambeau's player-exclusive golf shoes.
Guilty: Nike mocks Scottie Scheffler's arrest after PGA Championship.