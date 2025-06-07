Kicks

Sun Day Red's Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Golf Dads

Sun Day Red has ten perfect last-minute Father's Day gifts for dads who love golf.

Online shoppers can find Father's Day gifts for dads who love golf at Sun Day Red.
Father's Day is next weekend, which means it is crunch time for last-minute shoppers. But much like golf, it is important to stay calm during the most important moments of shopping.

Luckily, Sun Day Red has a Father's Day Gift Guide on its website that highlights the best apparel, footwear, and equipment the brand has to offer.

Best of all, Tiger Woods provided insight into the development of each product. Below are our ten favorite Father's Day gift ideas from Sun Day Red for stylish dads who love golf.

1. Cypress Ax Thrower Polo

Nine multi-color golf polos.
The Cypress Ax Thrower Polo. / Sun Day Red

Available colors: Navy Blazer, Light Pink, Teal, Light Blue and Persian.
Pricing: $125 at SunDayRed.com.

2. Championship Check Hoodie

Multi-color golf hoodies.
The Championship Check Hoodie. / Sun Day Red

Available colors: Navy Blazer, Mauve, White, and Light Blue.
Pricing: $175 at SunDayRed.com.

3. Pioneer Cypress Shoes 

White golf shoes.
The Pioneer Cypress golf shoe. / Sun Day Red

Available colors: White/Silver, Black/Silver, Gravy/Navy, White/Navy and White/Gray.
Pricing: $250 at SunDayRed.com.

4. Icon Tee

Green golf t-shirt.
The Icon Tee. / Sun Day Red

Available colors: White, Black, Navy Blazer, Gray, Light Pink, Dark Green and Pale Blue. 
Pricing: $58 at SunDayRed.com.

5. 9" Dynam II Classic Shorts 

Khaki golf shorts.
The 9" Dynam II Classic Shorts. / Sun Day Red

Available colors: Black, Shadow, Navy Blazer, Iron Gate, High Rise, Chinchilla, and Rainy Day.
Pricing: $130 at SunDayRed.com.

6. Icon 6 Panel Clipback Dad Hat 

Blue and white golf hat.
The Icon 6 Panel Clipback Dad Hat. / Sun Day Red

Available colors: White, Bone, Denim, Iron and Navy Blazer.
Pricing: $48 at SunDayRed.com.

7. Tour Flex Glove

White and black golf glove.
The Tour Flex Glove. / Sun Day Red

Available colors: White, White/Black and White/Moon.
Pricing: $45 at SunDayRed.com.

8. Cypress Towel

Black and white golf towel.
The Cypress Towel. / Sun Day Red

Available colors: White and Black.
Pricing: $55 at SunDayRed.com.

9. Icon High Crown Visor

Navy and white golf visor.
The Icon High Crown Visor. / Sun Day Red

Available colors: White and Navy.
Pricing: $48 at SunDayRed.com.

10. Reserve Divot Tool & Ball Marker Kit

Divot tool and ball marker.
The Reserve Divot Tool & Ball Marker Kit. / Sun Day Red

Available colors: Silver.
Pricing: $95 at SunDayRed.com.

Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the golf world and beyond.

