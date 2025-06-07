Sun Day Red's Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Golf Dads
Father's Day is next weekend, which means it is crunch time for last-minute shoppers. But much like golf, it is important to stay calm during the most important moments of shopping.
Luckily, Sun Day Red has a Father's Day Gift Guide on its website that highlights the best apparel, footwear, and equipment the brand has to offer.
Best of all, Tiger Woods provided insight into the development of each product. Below are our ten favorite Father's Day gift ideas from Sun Day Red for stylish dads who love golf.
1. Cypress Ax Thrower Polo
Available colors: Navy Blazer, Light Pink, Teal, Light Blue and Persian.
Pricing: $125 at SunDayRed.com.
2. Championship Check Hoodie
Available colors: Navy Blazer, Mauve, White, and Light Blue.
Pricing: $175 at SunDayRed.com.
3. Pioneer Cypress Shoes
Available colors: White/Silver, Black/Silver, Gravy/Navy, White/Navy and White/Gray.
Pricing: $250 at SunDayRed.com.
4. Icon Tee
Available colors: White, Black, Navy Blazer, Gray, Light Pink, Dark Green and Pale Blue.
Pricing: $58 at SunDayRed.com.
5. 9" Dynam II Classic Shorts
Available colors: Black, Shadow, Navy Blazer, Iron Gate, High Rise, Chinchilla, and Rainy Day.
Pricing: $130 at SunDayRed.com.
6. Icon 6 Panel Clipback Dad Hat
Available colors: White, Bone, Denim, Iron and Navy Blazer.
Pricing: $48 at SunDayRed.com.
7. Tour Flex Glove
Available colors: White, White/Black and White/Moon.
Pricing: $45 at SunDayRed.com.
8. Cypress Towel
Available colors: White and Black.
Pricing: $55 at SunDayRed.com.
9. Icon High Crown Visor
Available colors: White and Navy.
Pricing: $48 at SunDayRed.com.
10. Reserve Divot Tool & Ball Marker Kit
Available colors: Silver.
Pricing: $95 at SunDayRed.com.
