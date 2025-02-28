Allbirds is throwing a star-studded dinner party series
Allbirds - the global modern lifestyle footwear brand known for their iconic Wool Runner shoe - has set the table for unique conversations amongst a diverse roster of stars from the entertainment and sports worlds.
Hosted by Award-winning actor Stanley Tucci, Allbirds' four-part series "Cards on the Table" brings to life the brand's “Allbirds by Nature” platform with the unexpected guests coming together for engaging explorations and connections.
According to the Allbirds, the series aims to explore what connects us as humans, uncovering surprising commonalities through personal and unscripted stories.
Tucci's dinner parties are driven by questions from the the brand's By Nature conversation cards, curated for the series by Dr. Orna Guralnik of Showtime’s "Couple’s Therapy."
The premiere episode launches March 4 and features television host and designer Tan France, Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz, and pop icon Mel C. Future guests include the likes of actor Henry Golding, actor and writer Molly Ringwald, Green Michelin Star chef Chantelle Nicholson, actor Sophie Turner.
Plus, poet and playwright Inua Ellams, physicist and professor Brian Cox, comedian Hasan Minhaj, musical artist Laufey and technologist and social entrepreneur Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon.
"I’ve been a fan of Allbirds for years, and felt immediately attracted to their idea of gathering an unlikely group for a sort of dream dinner party," said Tucci, who also serves as executive producer of the project.
"The pitch from Allbirds was clear: this isn’t an ad, this is an experience curated by Allbirds to celebrate the power of curiosity and human connection.”
“One of our core brand values is to Live Curiously, and we’re deeply inspired by people who embody that ethos – either with an inquisitive spirit, unconventional approaches to their work, or unique stories of success," added Kelly Olmstead, Allbirds' Chief Marketing Officer.
The San Francisco-based brand is known for their sustainable and comfortable footwear models and recently launched the M0.0NSHOT Zero, the world's first net zero carbon shoe.
"We believe that curiosity is fundamental not just to forge new and better paths, but to forge authentic connection, and this content was created to encourage exactly that," Olmstead continued.
"We’ve gathered people who we feel best embody our values, in different but equally powerful ways – and the conversations that unfold reveal not only new sides of our guests, but of our brand.”
The series - developed alongside OBB Pictures and Salt Productions - will air weekly throughout March on Rolling Stone’s YouTube channel with content from episodes also running across Allbirds’ website and social channels.
“Audiences are going to get a real, compelling glimpse into our guests, and will get to know them in a way they couldn’t otherwise," Tucci added.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the entertainment and sports worlds and beyond.