Bare Knuckles x Brooks Cascadia 1 Embraces Pacific Northwest Style

I need to start by saying how much I love this collaboration. Brooks built its reputation in running, but lately the Seattle-based brand has been on a tear in the casual style category.

The Adrenaline GTS 4 has gone toe-to-toe with the Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 and the adidas Response CL. Now Brooks is teaming up with Portland's Bare Knuckles on the Cascadia 1, and everyone is taking note.

Pacific Northwest Style

The Bare Knuckles x Brooks Cascadia 1. | Brooks Running

I grew up in the Pacific Northwest, so the Cascadia was a trail shoe to me long before it was a sneaker. Brooks built the first one in 2004 with Scott Jurek, and he wore it that summer on his way to a sixth straight win at the Western States 100.

That run made the Cascadia's name. When Brooks rebuilt its lifestyle category in 2025, it went back to the vault for the Cascadia 1 and the Adrenaline GTS 4, short for Go To Shoe, and I was glad to see the Cascadia make the cut.

Bare Knuckles is the right partner for it. Jacob Keller and Cole McBride started the brand in Portland and dropped their first collection in 2018. Keller came up making streetwear videos on YouTube and spent time at Jordan Brand, and you can feel that culture in their work. Their clothes favor earth tones and a vintage finish, distressed by design so each piece looks like it has years on it.

Bare Knuckles x Brooks Cascadia 1

The Bare Knuckles x Brooks Cascadia 1. | Brooks Running

That same feel carries right over to the shoe. Bare Knuckles wrapped the upper in distressed suede and layered hairy suede on top, so the pair looks worn in straight out of the box. I love that texture.

It feels like it was pulled from their own closet. The Bare Knuckles detailing and co-branding stay subtle and let the suede do the talking.

Tech Specs

The Bare Knuckles x Brooks Cascadia 1. | Brooks Running

Under all that suede, Brooks kept the trail chassis of the original. Pivot Post technology is back, and it's a set of posts built into the sole that adjust to uneven ground so your foot stays planted. The roll bar is a firmer piece in the midsole that keeps your foot from tipping too far to either side.

HydroFlow puts fluid-filled pods in the midsole to take the sting out of each step. Brooks also upgraded the foam, so the ride is a lot more comfortable for all-day wear.

Shopping Information

The Bare Knuckles x Brooks Cascadia 1. | Brooks Running

The Bare Knuckles x Brooks Cascadia 1 releases on November 12, 2026. Shoppers can buy the shoes for $160 through Bare Knuckles, Brooks Running, and select retailers. I'd move fast on this one. Brooks keeps stacking wins in the style segment, and this collaboration is one of my favorites so far.

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