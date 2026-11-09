DOAF x Nike SB Dunk "Shout!" and "The Zoo" Honor Oregon History

The connection between the University of Oregon Ducks and Nike is legendary. The two partners have created the most memorable uniforms and footwear in NCAA history. They have also sparked exciting collaborations among Division Street's Ducks of a Feather (DOAF), GOAT, and Flight Club.

The collaborative partners are dropping a limited-edition DOAF x Nike SB Dunk in two colorways: "Shout!" and "The Zoo." Each silhouette features a thoughtful design that brings together two subcultures in sports: SB street culture, reimagined with inspiration from the Oregon Ducks.

Nike SB Dunk "Shout!"

Nike SB Dunk "Shout!" colorway. | GOAT

The "Shout!" colorway is a nod to the legendary movie filmed in Eugene and the surrounding Lane County in the fall of 1977. The University of Oregon campus served as the backdrop for the iconic movie.

Nike SB Dunk "Shout!" colorway. | GOAT

The silhouette sports a rich, soft nubuck upper, a full-grain leather swoosh, and a gum rubber outsole. The tongue label draws on laurel wreaths, while a "Shout!" graphic marks the back heel tab. The sock liner graphic and hang tag take their cues from the run-down exterior of one of the primary locations on the set.

Nike SB Dunk "The Zoo"

DOAF x Nike SB Dunk "The Zoo" colorway. | GOAT

"The Zoo" takes its name from the "Autzen Zoo," the nickname for Autzen Stadium's loud and energetic atmosphere. The colorway pays tribute to a staple tradition played during every Ducks home football game between the third and fourth quarters, when fans and players dance and sing.

DOAF x Nike SB Dunk "The Zoo" colorway. | GOAT

The shoe features a croc-embossed, faux-fur upper with a snakeskin leather swoosh. Even better, a sketch of Autzen Stadium appears on the sock liner alongside "Once a Duck, Always a Duck" and "Ducks of a Feather" branding. The tongue label graphic depicts a ticket bearing the number 9231967, marking September 23, 1967—the date of Autzen Stadium's grand opening.

Shopping Information

DOAF x Nike SB Dunk "Shout!" and "The Zoo" colorways. | GOAT

The DOAF x Nike SB Dunk "The Zoo" colorway will debut at Flight Club Tokyo on Friday, November 20. The release will follow at Flight Club Los Angeles, Miami, and New York retail locations on Saturday, November 21.

The DOAF x Nike SB Dunk "Shout!" will launch at Flight Club Tokyo on Friday, December 4. The following day, the shoes will hit shelves at Flight Club Los Angeles, Miami, and New York retail locations on Saturday, December 5.

Both styles will also drop on the GOAT app. "The Zoo" will release on Thanksgiving, November 26, and "Shout!" on Thursday, December 10. The pairs will also be available at select regional skate doors.

Ducks of a Feather (DOAF)

DOAF x Nike SB Dunk "Shout!" and "The Zoo" colorways. | GOAT

DOAF, GOAT, and Flight Club are responsible for some of the most exciting sneaker drops of the past few years. Everything from rare Black Friday releases to futuristic basketball shoes has appealed to fans across all sports. They have even established an international presence with a Tokyo release earlier this year.

Like all initiatives from Division Street's Ducks of a Feather brand, proceeds generated from the DOAF x Nike SB Dunk will benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes.

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