Brock Purdy Helps Josh Hoover Become Ariat's Top Tailgater

The transfer portal is closed, class is back in session, and the semester has kicked off with Ariat staking its claim as the new "Official Uniform of Football Season." While Josh Hoover has solidified his spot as QB1 for the Indiana Hoosiers, he still has work to do to become the TG1 (starting tailgater).

In the amazing new "TG1" campaign, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy helps the new Ariat ambassador become the top tailgater in Bloomington. Under Purdy's tutelage, Hoover takes on an offseason training regimen unlike any other.

Ariat's "TG1" Campaign

Decked out in Ariat boots and jeans, Purdy guides Hoover as he masters the fundamentals of tailgating. Eventually, he earns the coveted TG1 title in the nostalgia-filled training montage at the center of the campaign.

The campaign kicks off Ariat's biggest football season yet and a season-long push to establish the brand as the Official Uniform of Football Season. Ariat is bringing authentic Western style to the traditions and communities that surround the game.

Josh Hoover Joins Ariat

The campaign marks Ariat’s third season working with Purdy and its first with Hoover, who officially joined as the brand’s newest ambassador last month. Both quarterbacks have longstanding ties to Western culture and an authentic appreciation for the lifestyle.

Building on the campaign's momentum, Ariat has planned a season-long lineup of products, experiences, and events: Game-Day-Ready Boots and Jeans, In-Store Tailgate Events, and the Ariat Tailgate Tour.

Purdy and Hoover on Ariat

"I'm excited to be back with Ariat for another season," Purdy said in a press release. "Josh and I had a blast working together on this video, and I'm excited to welcome him to the Ariat family. Now that he's officially earned the TG1 title, he can get back to what he does best: helping his team win on the field."

"I grew up in Texas, my family has a background in ranching, and I co-own a cattle company, so Ariat has been part of my world for a long time," Hoover explained in a press release. "It's an honor to officially join the Ariat team and work with a brand that feels so connected to who I am. And I had a lot of fun earning the TG1 title along the way."

Ariat's Tailgate College Tour

Ariat has made a strong case for the "Official Uniform of Football Season," and Hoover seems to be doing well under Purdy's guidance, so it's shaping up to be another great year for Ariat.

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