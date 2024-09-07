Brock Purdy Signs With Patriotic Footwear Brand
Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, one star quarterback has a new shoe deal, but it's not in the cleated space. San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy - who wears adidas on the field - has signed an off-field sponsorship deal with leading western and work apparel brand Ariat.
The Arizona-native has worn the brand's boots since high school, so this was an authentic fit for Purdy. He will star in national TV and social campaigns for Ariat, that was founded in 1993 and was the first company to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes.
"I've worn Ariat boots and clothing since I was a teenager, and they were the first brand that came to mind last year when I was purchasing gifts for our offensive linemen," said Purdy.
"Ariat doesn't just make the best boots and apparel for hard-working people; the brand symbolizes the values that are most important to me and so many other people across the world. It's a privilege and honor to represent Ariat."
Purdy - the former Mr. Irrelevant selection in the 2022 NFL Draft - threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns a season ago while leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl, earning Pro Bowl honors and leading the league in passer rating.
"Brock connected with Ariat last fall when he wanted to give his NFL offensive linemen Ariat boots as a holiday thank you gift," added Susan Alcala, Vice President of Partnership Marketing for Ariat International.
"We helped size and fit the guys and found that we (Ariat and Brock) strongly shared common values of teamwork, integrity, and hard work. We've been impressed with what he's accomplished so early in his career and who he is as a person. He's thoughtful and genuine, and is committed to supporting his teammates and family."
Purdy and the 49ers kick off their season on Monday night when they host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.