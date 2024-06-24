Bronny James Goes Sneaker Shopping Before 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft starts this Wednesday night, and all eyes will be on Bronny James. The former USC Trojan will not be the first selection, but he carries the unimaginable weight of being LeBron James' oldest son.
While we do not yet know which team will select Bronny, we know it will greatly impact the NBA and the sneaker industry. The 19-year-old is well-positioned to be the future of LeBron's signature Nike sneaker line. After his freshman season, Sports Illustrated ranked Bronny's top ten sneakers of the NCAA season.
In the lead-up to the NBA Draft, Bronny appeared on the 300th episode of Complex's "Sneaker Shopping" with Joe La Puma. The full video was posted to the Complex YouTube page earlier this morning (also linked below).
In the episode, Joe and Bronny went sneaker shopping and discussed a variety of topics, including his thoughts on the upcoming draft, who is the biggest sneakerhead in the James family, wearing his dad's shoes, and his process for deciding which basketball shoes to wear on the court.
Joe told Sports Illustrated, "Having Bronny was a perfect fit for the 300th episode of "Sneaker Shopping." It was important for us to look forward and have someone who has his whole future ahead of him—it's crazy to think the show premiered when Bronny was just six years old. Referencing iconic sneakers from his dad's past like the South Beach LeBron 8 was a really cool moment."
He continued, "It's significant that Bronny was on the show during one of the most important weeks of his life, with the NBA Draft being two days away. Having his only lifestyle interview to this point is definitely a tentpole moment for the show."
Complex's "Sneaker Shopping" is easily one of the best footwear series on YouTube, and it is amazing to see Bronny having so much fun on the show. Now, we get to count down the days until Bronny finds out which NBA team selects him.
