The Brooks Hyperion Max 4 Outpaces Super Trainer Category

Brooks Running officially released the Hyperion Max 4 today, and the brand's high-stack super trainer is back with a new upper built to sharpen the fit that made the last two versions such a hit with serious runners. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the super training running shoe.

Everyday Runner

The Brooks Hyperion Max 4. | Brooks Running

The Brooks Hyperion Max 4 is designed as a lightweight race training shoe. That means handling everything from long runs to uptempo workouts without asking the runner to sacrifice protection for speed.

It sits just below the Brooks Hyperion Elite, Brooks' race day option, and serves as the training complement for runners logging serious mileage between race efforts. Brooks positions the shoe for runners who want the bounce and propulsion of a plated trainer but still need enough durability to log double-digit miles day after day.

Performance Technology

The Brooks Hyperion Max 4. | Brooks Running

Brooks built the Hyperion Max 4 on a high-stack platform, with 45mm in the heel and 39mm in the forefoot for a 6mm drop. That stack is what gives the shoe its "train to the max" positioning, pairing serious cushioning with a plate built for speed.

Design Inspiration

The Brooks Hyperion Max 4. | Brooks Running

The Hyperion Max line has evolved fast since its debut, with each version pulling in a different direction. Version one built the foundation. Version two became a fan favorite for its ride and is still hard to find in resale markets today.

Version three marked the biggest shift yet, introducing DNA GOLD superfoam for the first time and officially pushing the shoe into true super trainer territory. This move split opinion among longtime wearers.

Design Upgrades

The Brooks Hyperion Max 4. | Brooks Running

Brooks is leaning on three upgrades to define this version. The RapidRoll Rocker brings a curved geometry to the outsole that actively assists the heel-to-toe transition, promoting quicker, more forward turnover with every stride.

Underfoot, the high stack combination of DNA GOLD and DNA FLASH v2 continues to absorb impact, while the nylon SpeedVault plate is tuned to help propel runners toward faster times.

The Brooks Hyperion Max 4. | Brooks Running

Up top, Brooks reworked the upper for breathability and temperature control, targeting the areas most prone to irritation on long runs. A gusseted tongue delivers secure midfoot lockdown, with lofted zones built in for extra comfort where the foot needs it most.

Brooks swapped the single-piece knit construction from version three for a triple jacquard mesh, giving runners a more structured, adjustable fit rather than the snug, sock-like feel of the previous model.

Shopping Information

The Brooks Hyperion Max 4. | Brooks Running

The Brooks Hyperion Max 4 is available now in multiple men's and women's colorways for $200 at brooksrunning.com. Additionally, athletes might be able to find the new shoes at select running specialty retailers.

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