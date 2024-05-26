Caitlin Clark Wore Travis Scott "Canary" Air Jordan Sneakers
The Indiana Fever picked up their first win of the WNBA season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. While the action on the court is always the main attraction, fans remain focused on the footwear of Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
While Clark still has not officially announced a partnership with a footwear brand, it has been reported she is close to signing an 8-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike.
On the court, Clark has kept her sneaker rotation similar to her time in college - retro models from Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line. However, the top draft pick is keeping sneakerheads on their toes with her choice in kicks off the court.
The pregame tunnel walk has always been an impromptu fashion show for athletes, that was especially the case on Friday night when Clark was in Los Angeles.
Clark rocked a pair of unreleased sneakers designed in collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand. Below is an Instagram post showing Clark and Sparks forward Cameron Brink's pregame attire.
Clark wore the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the "Canary" colorway. While the sneakers were unreleased then, they dropped for $150 on Saturday, May 25. Since that time, they have sold out and boast an average resale price of $566 on the resale website StockX.
Travis Scott has teamed up with Nike and Jordan Brand on various projects over the years - including his recently released signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. However, the "Canary" colorway is a bright interpretation of one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history.
Unlike other versions of the Air Jordan 1 Low, the "Canary" colorway sports a splash in Canary Yellow, Racer Blue, and Light Silver - a nod to Travis Scott's alma mater, Elkins High School. Like all of Travis Scott's Air Jordans, this colorway features reversed Swoosh logos and Cactus Jack branding.
Fans who want to ball on a budget can find several colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low available at retail prices on the Nike website. The WNBA season is in full swing, and so are all of the footwear storylines.
