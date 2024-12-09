Drake & Nike Drop Heartfelt Sneakers for the Holidays
The holiday season is a time for reflection and making memories with loved ones. After a year full of drama and beef, it is perfectly fitting that Drake teams up with Nike on a trio of heartfelt sneakers.
Drake's Nike sublabel NOCTA has put out multiple new models, but the sneaker community loves classic silhouettes. That is why fans will soon be treated to more colorways of the NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1.
The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 drops in three limited-edition colorways at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Online shoppers can buy the kicks in adult ($160), big kid ($130), and little kid ($100) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and website.
The sneakers are expected to sell out fast, so online shoppers may have to resort to trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
The trio of colorways includes the classic 'White,' 'Citron Tint,' and 'Barely Purple.'' The 'Citron Tint' colorway is only dropping in adult sizes. The 'Barely Purple' is only dropping in adult and big kid sizes. The 'White' is dropping in full-family sizing.
This premium leather Nike Air Force 1 is a love letter to the classic model. Inspired by Drake's favorite childhood book, "Love You Forever," and the sentiment of the phrase, the intent was to enhance the quality of the shoe and add subtle details that would tell the story but wouldn't change the iconic silhouette.
For the first time, the midsole is revised to read "Love You Forever" with complementary hearts that replace the stars on the outsole.
Additional design elements include alphabetical beads to customize the lace dubrae, the NOCTA logo in place of Nike Air on the left heel, and a new perforation pattern on the toe box. These sentimental kicks are a perfect gift for fans of the Certified Lover Boy this holiday season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.