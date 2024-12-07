Save 30% on the Nike Dunk Low 'Carolina Blue' Online Now
With the holiday shopping season upon us, sneaker brands and retailers are working in tandem to give consumers what they want at an affordable price. Look no further than the dynamic duo of Nike and Foot Locker.
As every sneakerhead can attest, the Nike Dunk Low has been the most popular silhouette for several years running. While the marketplace has become saturated with colorways, the footwear industry still knows how to move the needle.
Not only is the Nike Dunk Low available in the fan-favorite 'Carolina Blue' colorway, but it has been marked down by 30% online. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the UNC Tar Heel-inspired sneakers.
The Nike Dunk Low 'Carolina Blue' launched on October 14, 2024, for $115 in adult sizes. The old-school basketball shoes have been marked down to $81 (30% off) online at Foot Locker for a limited time as part of the company's Cyber Week Sale.
The 'Carolina Blue' colorway sports a Coconut Milk leather upper contrasted by Carolina Blue overlays, laces, and Swoosh logos. The white midsole is stamped with red Nike Air branding.
The Nike Dunk Low was originally introduced for the basketball court in 1985. Over the years, the model has transcended the sport to become a staple in the sneaker rotation of people all over the world.
It is lightweight, durable, and extremely comfortable. Now, you can enjoy all-day comfort for everyday wear with a modern foam midsole and padded, low-cut collar. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important shoe news from the sports world and beyond.