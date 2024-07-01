Dude Perfect Launches Signature Sneakers With HEYDUDE
The Dude Perfect universe continues to grow, now into the footwear industry. The group of trick-shot and comedy YouTubers - who formed their channel as Texas A&M students in 2009 - has amassed 60 million subscribers, over 17 billion views and brand partnerships with the likes of Fortnite, Nerf and Smoothie King, among others.
With a recent investment from Highmount Capital in the $100 million to $300 million range, Dude Perfect is looking for even more ways to expand their brand.
To officially kick off Summer, the group now has their own shoe collection via a collaboration with HEYDUDE. Including youth and adult versions of the brand's classic Wally silhouette, the launch also features the running-inspired Sirocco sneaker, the first time HEYDUDE has a launched a collaboration with this style. The shoes are available now HEYDUDE.com.
The Dude Perfect x HEYDUDE collection highlights the brand's most comfortable, lightweight footwear and is centered on pushing boundaries and inspiring greatness with Dude Perfect's teal logo at the forefront of the design inspiration.
Dude Perfect first partnered with HEYDUDE in August to start creating content, collaborating on campaigns and building product together.
"Here at Dude Perfect, we try not to take ourselves too seriously," Dude Perfect member Tyler "The Beard" Toney said when they launched their partnership. "As our go-to shoe brand, with this type of mindset and willingness to have fun, HEYDUDE is the perfect pairing for us."
Toney and Garrett Hilbert of Dude Perfect will next take part in Major League Baseball's All-Star Celebrity Softball Game during the midseason festivities in Arlington, Texas on July 13.
They will compete with the likes of former Cowboys legend Terrell Owens, country music star Kane Brown and softball great Jennie Finch, among others.
