This Was the Perfect Summation of YouTube’s Terrible Chargers-Chiefs Broadcast
1. In Monday’s Traina Thoughts, I wrote the following: “Friday’s Chargers-Chiefs game was a ROUGH broadcast, to say the least.”
I didn’t elaborate because I didn’t want to come off as an old man whining about YouTube injecting a bunch of nonsense into its broadcast. I did go a little more in-depth on the YouTube trainwreck during this week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina, which will be out tomorrow (and features a great interview with Jim Nantz).
As I’ve said before, sports broadcasts are no longer about the regular fan who watches all the games. Everything now is geared toward bringing in younger viewers, fringe viewers and the casual fan. We don’t count.
I still have no idea what I watched Friday night or who I watched during YouTube’s presentation of Chargers-Chiefs, but Green Light podcast host and former Super Bowl champion Chris Long explained PERFECTLY what it felt like to watch that game if you weren’t 18 years old or younger.
“I felt immediately like somebody who was being ushered to an early grave,” Long said on his podcast. “It just felt like, ‘Hey, time to die boomer. You don’t know who Destroying is? Time to die.’
“The whole thing to me, it’s jarring and I understand what old people feel like when programming changes because I just don’t get it. I’m old. And nobody wants to be the guy s----ing on streamers. I don’t wanna s--- on young people. But I really felt it the other night. I’m not gonna throw a fit. I’m still gonna watch the game.”
The crazy thing is Long is only 40 and HE felt ancient watching YouTube’s presentation. And as I told Long on X, it only gets worse.
Luckily for Long, me and everyone else over 18, YouTube will not air another NFL game this season.
2. College football AP voter Haley Sawyer moved Florida up two spots in her ballot this week despite the Gators losing at home to South Florida on Saturday. Obviously, that’s a really bad screwup, but Sawyer made things a million times worse with a bizarre and nonsensical reply when she was asked about her vote.
Next time, own the mistake and the controversy will die down wayyyyyy faster.
3. The Spanish-language call of Kyle Schwarber’s 50th home run on Tuesday night was pure electricity.
4. This was good stuff from Joe Buck on the prep that goes into a broadcast.
5. The always outstanding NFL Films did its thing with this recap of the Ravens-Bills classic from Sunday night.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: On the episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina that drops tomorrow with Jim Nantz, Nantz talks about this year being his 40th at CBS. He started as a college football studio host back in 1985. Here’s how that looked.
