HOKA and MARNI Unveil Luxurious Shoes for Everyday Life

For years, HOKA has left its other sportswear brands in the dust with its running shoes. However, the brand continues to make great strides across different footwear categories. Today, HOKA and Italian fashion house MARNI unveiled their second collaboration together. This drop is even more anticipated than the first.

The exciting new release reimagines HOKA's signature Clifton 11 through MARNI's distinctive approach to texture, detail, and contrast. Building on the creative affinity established through their debut collaboration in 2025, HOKA and MARNI continue to bring out the best of performance and fashion.

Design Details

Campaign photo for HOKA x MARNI. | HOKA

The Clifton MARNI blends the comfort and smooth ride of HOKA's daily trainer with MARNI's design approach. It is a playful experimentation with renewed refinement. The functional construction elements are elevated into distinctive design details.

Tech specs include an engineered mesh upper. HOKA's smooth MetaRocker complements the compression-molded EVA foam midsole and rearfoot-focused Active Foot Frame. Meanwhile, a custom plaid sockliner, metal lace dubrae, reflective details, and a 3D silicone print reflect MARNI and HOKA's distinctive attention to detail.

Campaign Inspiration

Campaign photo for HOKA x MARNI. | HOKA

Honestly, our favorite part about this collaboration is the campaign. The theme, "Every Day Is a Marathon," celebrates the movement that shapes everyday life. Everything from early starts to days unfolding in offices, studios, and city streets reflects our everyday lives.

Most importantly, the campaign brings together HOKA's focus on comfort, performance, and movement with MARNI's creative approach to personal style.

Collaboration Details

Campaign photo for HOKA x MARNI. | HOKA

"Building on the success of our first release, we were eager to keep our momentum strong with MARNI and work with them on our iconic Clifton franchise," said Thomas Cykana, Senior Director, Global Collaborations & Partnerships at HOKA.

"We adore MARNI's whimsical & irreverent stance within the contemporary luxury landscape & appreciate the sophisticated way in which Merryl has pushed the brand forward while leaning into the label's most signature cues. Together, we explore a world where the marathon of life is celebrated in a way that only HOKA & MARNI can."

Shopping Information

HOKA x MARNI. | HOKA

The MARNI x HOKA Clifton 11 launches on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Online shoppers can choose from three colorways (Orange, White, and Black) for $275 in adult sizes at MARNI.com and MARNI stores globally.

The following day, shoppers can find the sneakers on HOKA.com and select global retailers on November 13, 2026.

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