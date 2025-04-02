MARNI & HOKA Drop Their Bold $395 Sneakers This Week
MARNI, an Italian luxury fashion house, and HOKA, one of the top brands producing running shoes, have collaborated to release the MARNI x HOKA “BONDI B3LS.” It is “a sneaker that combines bold aesthetics and technical innovation.”
This highly-anticipated shoe combines functionality and artistic expression with a bold creative vision and athletic expertise. The partnership embodies MARNI’s bold, maximalist design and HOKA’s unparalleled performance expertise.
Coming in four colorways — Poinciana (red), Bracken (charcoal), Tourmaline (blue), and Straw (beige) — the “BONDI B3LS” features MARNI’s signature innovative design, along with HOKA’s technical performance for a one-of-a-kind shoe the loves of high-fashion and the running community will love.
Designed with a responsive rubber sole, cushioned EVA insoles, and a subtly rubberized, lightly padded polyester upper ensures the shoe was constructed with comfort and durability in mind.
Also, the “BONDI B3LS” comes with three interchangeable sets of laces that include a monochrome flat pair, a rope tone-on-tone option, and a wider multicolored variation that can be customized.
Under the theme of seriality, a concept of both the sneaker’s design and visual appeal, the “BONDI B3LS” marks the evolution of fashion and athletics as an essential element of creativity in the sneaker world.
Featuring a photograph by Gabriele Rosati, the campaign behind MARNI and HOKA collab captures the shoe’s sculptural silhouette into a visual statement through bold compositions and fluid motion.
The eye-catching imagery pays tribute to the intersection of sport and fashion, where athletic performance and melds seamlessly.
In a statement, Francesco Risso, Creative Director at MARNI expressed his excitement about the partnership between the brands.
“Collaborating with HOKA has been exhilarating—an exchange of energy where their technical mastery met Marni’s instinct for shape, color, and emotion” Risso said.
“Together, we’ve created a bold, totemic design – sculpted a shoe that is a fearless expression of movement, volume, and identity.”
The MARNI x HOKA “BONDI B3LS” will be available on MARNI.com and in MARNI boutiques on April 3, 2025, and on HOKA.com and exclusive retail partners worldwide on April 4, 2025. The MSRP is $395 in adult sizes.
