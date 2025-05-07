HOKA Brings Back "Vibrant Bloom" Shoes in Earth-Friendly Options
As we all enjoy the beautiful spring season, having some fresh footwear is essential for athletes and lifestyle wearers.
Just in time for you to add new items to your sneaker rotation and back by popular demand, HOKA is releasing the latest edition of its Vibrant Bloom collection.
The new styles include two models in the collection is the Bondi L BP ($170), a remixed version maximally cushioned road shoe. The popular silhouette is perfect for spring adventures with fresh pops of floral embroidery.
Designed with an early-stage MetaRocker for a smooth transition through the gait cycle, this staple from the brand features a premium nubuck upper, perforated panels, ultralight EVA midsole, and a marbled outsole.
The Clifton L BP ($170) is an updated version of the beloved Clifton L, featuring unleashed accents of floral embroidery “for a whimsical take on classic HOKA heritage.”
Blending the brand's signature cushioning and geometry for an incredibly lightweight ride, the Vibrant Bloom Clifton L comes with a premium nubuck upper, perforated panels, an airy EVA footbed, and a marbled outsole.
For the Earth Day models, HOKA released three new models, including the Clifton One9 BP ($150), which features upper materials, hemp, and recycled polyester heel webbing, HOKA’s signature retro styling.
Utilizing the innovative tech seen on the Clifton 9, this hybrid version is built for comfort or performance for everyday wear.
The Bondi B3LS BP ($155) A nature-inspired spin on our maximally cushioned road shoe, this season’s Vibrant Bloom Bondi B3LS treads lighter with undyed upper materials—including hemp—and eco film overlays with 100% recycled polyester heel webbing.
Built on an EVA midsole with recycled regrind fleck and a gum rubber outsole, this street staple marries performance with sustainably minded style.
The Restore TC BP ($110) uses materials like dope-dyed yarns and recycled regrind fleck in the midsole into a modern, sleek, minimalist silhouette with ease in the stretchy, sock-like upper and comfort-forward cushion.
Each pair also features undyed hemp uppers, 35% sugarcane EVA, and recycled midsoles. The Vibrant Bloom Pack is now available at HOKA.com, HOKA retail locations, and select retail partners.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More Running Shoes News
Brooks Running steps into Spring with heritage style shoes.
The adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2is dominating marathon season.
The best running shoes from every major brand at the 2025 Boston Marathon.
The PUMA Fast-R NITRO Elite 3 is a super shoe using science to revolutionize your race day.
Nike announces plans for Faith Kipyegon to break the 4-minute mile.