Jayson Tatum Wore Travis Scott's Air Jordans to Celtics Game
It was not always pretty, but the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 133-128 in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It should come as no surprise that Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to victory with 36 points.
During the game, Tatum pulled out an unreleased pink colorway of his signature Jordan Brand sneaker. While we love the Jordan Tatum 2, our focus is on the 5x NBA All-Star's pregame kicks from last night.
Tunnel walks have served as a mini-fashion show for athletes for years. Tatum always dresses to the occasion, and he did not miss with his attire before the NBA Playoff game on Tuesday night. While Tatum's entire outfit was fire, our focus was on his sneakers.
Tatum wore the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the "Black Phantom" colorway. The sneakers were released in limited quantities for $150 in December 2022. Now, the old-school hoop shoes go well over $650 in most sizes on sneaker resale websites like StockX.
Travis Scott teamed up with Jordan Brand to remix one of the most recognizable silhouettes in sneaker history. The all-black colorway features the multitalented artist's signature backward Nike Swoosh logos with white stitching that pops off the nubuck material.
Since most of us would never imagine spending that much money on sneakers, there are other more affordable options. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low and the Jordan Tatum 2 on the Nike website.
