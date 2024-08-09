Joe Freshgoods & New Balance Go To Prom With New Sneakers
We all wish we could go back to our high school days in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, life only moves in one direction. Unless you are Joe Freshgoods and New Balance, in which case you can transport people to the past and future through sneaker collaborations.
Earlier today, Joe Freshgoods and New Balance officially launched the Made in USA 990v6 in vivid, monochrome. Every aspect of the shoe, from the mesh uppers and suede overlays to the streamlined FuelCell cushioned sole unit, is outfitted entirely in deep red or baby blue, respectively.
This design is a departure from the breadth of colors used in previous collaborative projects and represents Joe's unique take on signature New Balance look.
The singular focus on color draws from the restrained elegance of classic grey design, while the bright shades applied infuse a youthful sense of experimentation, inspired by prom season formalwear, to the 990v6's luxurious look and feel.
"I aimed to create a story around love, the relationship with color, and growth; I've always been intrigued by the colors people choose for prom and the meanings behind some of these colors. For example, baby blue represented luxury in the early 2000s, while red is often associated with Parisian love." – Joe Robinson, Founder and Creative Director of Joe Freshgoods.
There are obvious 2000s influences, such as the bold monochrome applications channel the colorful symbolisms displayed across cultures, with blue representing luxury in the 2000s and red representing Parisian love.
Unique details like the TPU back tab features the 2000s-inspired, lowercase 'jfg' logo and the 'made for us' slogan utilized on the original 'Outside Clothes' 990v3.
The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v6 is available globally on NewBalance.com on August 9, 2024. Suggested retail pricing is $220. Be sure to stay tapped into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
