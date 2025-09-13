The Nike Ja 3 "Hustle & Flow" is Still Available at Retail Price
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has the hottest hoop shoe on the market right now. Morant debuted his third signature sneaker last spring in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, then took it on his first-ever Nike world tour (called the Make Them Watch Tour).
The Nike Ja 3 has drawn mostly strong reviews from athletes and fans thanks to its bold design highlighted by claw marks and vertical Swoosh logos. The shoe has dropped in a few colorways so far, with almost all of them selling out quickly.
Most recently, the "Hustle & Flow" (officially called "Channel 12" by Nike) colorway came and went on the Nike and Foot Locker websites. Fans loved the shoes not only for their bold design, but because they took on the unofficial moniker of the movie Hustle & Flow.
But don't be tricked into paying resale price, as the kicks are still sitting on shelves at select retailers. Below is everything fans must know about the quintessentially Memphis basketball shoes.
The Nike Ja 3 "Hustle & Flow" dropped online and in stores on September 10, 2025. The shoes quickly sold out in most retailers, but are still available in most adult sizes for $125 at Dick's Sporting Goods and Hibbett.
The "Hustle & Flow" colorway features a bold mismatch design. The left shoe sports Light Thistle on the upper with claw marks in Purple Dynasty. Soft Yellow laces provide a smooth contrast.
Meanwhile, the right shoe is draped in University Gold with Soft Yellow claw marks. Bright Crimson provides an aggressive pop on the laces. Both shoes are complete with vertical Swoosh logos, Ja branding, and the word "Twelve" on the heels.
Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a breathable mesh upper contrasted by TPU claw marks on the sides. Even better, the shoe has a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam with a new micro-traction outsole pattern that features all-over mini Ja logos.
The model touts a big step forward in aesthetics and performance technology for an already-popular line. Morant's signature Nike sneaker line always delivers what hoopers need at a reasonable price.
Morant and the Grizzlies will report for the start of the NBA preseason later this month, so fans can expect to see a lot more of the Nike Ja 3. Morant has already teased several upcoming colorways, with more on the way.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
