Bronny James' Nike Sneakers Just Dropped for $170 Online
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shows no signs of slowing down. However, the Nike LeBron sneaker line is in good hands for whenever the NBA's all-time leading scorer decides to retire.
Bronny James has become the unofficial face of the Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus line. The budget-friendly line is separate from the signature Nike LeBron line, but is still a part of LeBron's Nike footwear collection.
During his rookie NBA season, Bronny debuted multiple player-exclusive colorways from the Nike LeBron NXXT line. Earlier today, Bronny's first colorway officially hit the shelves of retailers across the country.
Shopping Information
The Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus "Bronny James" colorway dropped at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, September 12. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $170 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Will the sneakers sell out? It is possible, given the young star's popularity among fans. Plus, some of the sizes are already disappearing online and will soon show up on sneaker resale websites.
Fans who miss out on the initial drop can try their luck on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. But definitely check all footwear retailer websites first before paying more than the retail price.
Details
The "Bronny James" colorway sports a Sail upper that sits atop a Pale Ivory midsole. Hyper Pink detailing and iridescent blue Swoosh logos provide a strong contrast to the smooth aesthetic.
Like every other version of the LeBron NXXT Genisus, this colorway features top-notch performance technology. It touts a lightweight, supportive mesh upper for a secure and supportive feel.
Meanwhile, a flexible Air Zoom cushioning offers a propulsive feel for full-game speed. A midsole plate adds extra stability, while an aggressive traction pattern on the outsole prevents slippage on the court.
Future Releases
Bronny does not yet have his own signature sneaker and is unlikely to get one in the future. But he could play an even more pivotal role in footwear history by carrying the torch for the Nike LeBron line in the future.
The rising second-year player does not have his own logo, which sometimes appears on shoes. Hopefully, that changes, and there will be more colorways released on a regular basis.
Fans can expect Bronny and LeBron to debut plenty more exciting Nike basketball shoes in the upcoming NBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
