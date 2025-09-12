Kyrie Irving Unveils Cowboy Boot Sneakers at New York Fashion Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is still working his way back onto the basketball court as he recovers from an ACL tear he suffered late last season. However, Irving's still grabbing headlines in the footwear industry.
Irving and ANTA are currently hosting an all-day activation at New York Fashion Week. Irving, Chief Creative Officer of Anta Basketball, is debuting the HÉLÀ Season 2 apparel collection and the highly anticipated HÉLÀ Code shoe line in five bold colorways.
Irving's signature basketball shoes and lifestyle sneakers have received critical acclaim from hoopers and rappers like Lil Wayne. However, it is two pairs of custom cowboy boot sneakers that are animating NBA fans online.
Nice Kicks shared pictures of two cowboy boot sneakers, complete with tassels, rhinestones, and enough southwestern style to light up all of the Big Apple.
While the focus of the event is on the ANTA's new sneakers and apparel, it is hard to take your eyes off the hybrid kicks.
There is no release information, but Nice Kicks captioned its social media post by saying, "Kyrie Irving and ANTA have cowboy sneaker boots on the way."
The black colorway has metallic silver embroidery with the message, "I am my own muse," popping off the side in white. The tan colorway carries the same phrase but includes long tassels.
In most cases, it would be easy to write off the footwear as a custom silhouette designed specifically for the activation at New York Fashion Week.
But then again, Irving did debut moccasin-inspired basketball shoes on the basketball court during an NBA game and eventually released them to the public.
In July 2023, Irving signed a five-year sneaker deal with ANTA. The contract put him at the helm of the Chinese brand's basketball division, which has paid immediate dividends for all parties involved.
ANTA's popularity has sharply risen in the United States, with its shoes appearing in most large retailers. Meanwhile, Irving gets an unfiltered outlet to create footwear and apparel as well as sign rising stars to ANTA Basketball.
Irving will likely miss most, if not all, of the upcoming NBA season, but he is proving himself as a force in the footwear industry. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
