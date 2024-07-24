New Balance Numeric Drops Second Colorway of Andrew Reynolds 480
In the world of skateboarding, Andrew Reynolds is one of the pioneering figures in the sport. His influence is undeniable as he helped to bring skateboarding to the mainstream and he is once again showing admiration for sneaker culture with the announcement of some new footwear.
New Balance Numeric is set to release the second colorway of the Andrew Reynolds 480, a remixed shoe that has been extremely popular in the shaking community and beyond
Inspired by the classic styles of the 80s and 90s, the Andrew Reynolds x New Balance Numeric 480 “Sea Salt” features a smooth sea salt with a brown colorway.
As far as the construction of the sneaker, it comes equipped with a reinforced upper, full-length FuelCell midsole, and an Abzorb insole for step-in comfort, impact protection, and durability.
The 480 features FuelCell foam which delivers a propulsive feel to help drive you forward and a reinforced toe cap to help increase the durability of the upper.
In September of 2023, New Balance and Reynolds released the first special edition of the Numeric 480 in the brown colorway which was well-received by the sneaker community.
First launched in the 80s, the New Balance 480 was a basketball shoe that has been remixed and customized for skateboarders. Because of Reynolds's immense following, the Numeric is more popular than ever before.
Retailing at $100, the Andrew Reynolds x New Balance Numeric 480 “Sea Salt” will be available in various skate shops starting on July 26, 2024. For online shoppers, the shoe will be available on NewBalance.com from July 29th.
