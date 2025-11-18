Cooper Flagg is Making NBA History in $110 New Balance Basketball Shoes

On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Dallas Mavericks 120-96. While the Mavericks struggle through a rebuilding year, their power forward Cooper Flagg is enjoying a standout rookie season.

Flagg provided an efficient 15 points on the second night of a back-to-back. The previous night, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists without a turnover in an overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Flagg is putting together a Rookie of the Year campaign and rewriting the record books while wearing the latest budget-friendly basketball shoes from New Balance.

New Balance Hesi Low v2

Cooper Flagg in the New Balance Hesi Low v2 "Green Punch" colorway. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Flagg has exclusively worn the New Balance Hesi Low v2 throughout his rookie campaign. The performance basketball shoes have a retail price of $110 in adult sizes at NewBalance.com.

The New Balance Hesi Low v2 features a full-length FuelCell midsole, paired with a redesigned traction pattern, which radiates outward from the ball of the foot.

According to the Boston-based brand, this responsive, lightweight shoe is designed to take advantage of the split-second opportunities and the extra inches of space created by the sudden cuts, stops, and accelerations of the quickest players in the game.

Flagg's Footwear Style

Cooper Flagg in the New Balance Hesi Low v2 "Sunfade Red" colorway. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Whether by design or luck, Flagg has quickly become the face of the New Balance Hesi Low v2. The 18-year-old has rocked a mix of player-exclusive and general-release colorways through his first month in the NBA.

Flagg signed a multi-year, NIL+NBA sneaker deal before his freshman season with the Duke Blue Devils. Over the past year, New Balance has launched apparel collections and even a player-exclusive shoe for Flagg.

Flagg does not yet have his own signature sneaker. However, New Balance has already released a player-exclusive colorway inspired by his Maine roots and the natural beauty of his home state.

Flagg's Sold-Out Sneakers

The New Balance Hesi Low v2 X 'Cooper Flagg' colorway. | New Balance

Building on Flagg's popularity and affinity for the model, the New Balance Hesi Low v2 X 'Cooper Flagg' colorway launched on October 22 and sold out quickly online. The shoes now have an average resale price of $211 on StockX.

"I'm taking the next step in my career, but I'm always going to be a product of my hometown in Maine," said Flagg in a press release. "Working with the New Balance design team on this has been really cool, and it allows me to take a piece of Newport with me as I step onto the court for my first official NBA game."

There will be plenty of ups and downs throughout Flagg's rookie season, but he is already making history with New Balance. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

