The Nike Air Force 3 Low Gets Vintage Treatment from Levi's and NIGO
In a year stacked with collaborations across the sports and lifestyle sneaker landscape, a groundbreaking triple partnership might be the most iconic of the bunch.
Levi's, Nike, and NIGO have come together to reimagine the 1988 Air Force 3 Low through the lens of the legendary Japanese designer's personal archive of rare vintage denim.
It is also inspired by a coveted Levi's sneaker from the late '70s; the collaboration represents a perfect fusion of three iconic American and Japanese design philosophies.
Launching in an exclusive Olive/Gray colorway, the Air Force 3 Low features a premium construction that celebrates the worn-in aesthetic that defines both Levi's and NIGO's design ethos.
The Levi's x NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 Low, which retails for $150 USD, launches globally on Thursday, October 16, in select Levi's flagship stores and will be available for purchase on Levi.com via raffle submission starting October 15 at 7 a.m. PST. Raffle closes on October 16 at 7 a.m. PST, and winners will be selected randomly.
The upper of the Levi's x NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 Low combines faded denim and textured suede materials, creating rich layers of texture and depth. Signature details of the sneaker include the iconic Levi's red tab and metallic Swoosh details that catch light.
Meanwhile, the EVA midsole is pre-yellowed to create an authentic worn-in look, while the rubber outsole provides classic Nike performance and durability.
"The Air Force 3 is such a special silhouette, and reimagining it through both a Levi's lens and NIGO's vintage denim perspective allowed us to develop a truly unique sneaker," said Leo Gamboa, VP of Collaborations at Levi's.
"By blending NIGO's ability to uncover future potential in archival pieces with Nike's footwear expertise, we've created something that both honors the past and pushes creative boundaries forward," Gamboa continued.
This marks the first sneaker launch in the partnership between Levi's and NIGO, of A Bathing Ape and HUMAN MADE fame, which launched in 2023 and has previously included denim apparel drops.
The campaign to support this sneaker launch, directed by Anton du Preez, includes three pieces that place the Levi's x NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 Low in a new environment, highlighting its effortless cool and rugged toughness across unexpected backdrops, according to the denim brand.
The partnership between Levi's and Nike launched earlier this year, and it is already reshaping the footwear and apparel industries. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from the streetwear world and beyond.