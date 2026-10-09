Nike x Nigo x j-hope Air Force 1 Release Information

Nigo is responsible for some of Nike's best sneaker collaborations in recent years. Combine Nigo's unmatched creativity with the energy of BTS's j-hope, and you have an unstoppable team.

For decades, the Nike Air Force 1 has served as a canvas for self-expression across sports, fashion, and art. The mutual admiration of the shoe is what brought the Japanese fashion designer and the K-Pop superstar together on this project. Now, it's finally set to be released soon.

Release Information

The Nike x Nigo x j-hope Air Force 1. | Nike

The Nike x Nigo x j-hope Air Force 1 will launch exclusively at humanmade.jp on Saturday, October 17. After that, a global launch will follow on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retail locations on Thursday, October 22. The sneakers have a retail price of $150 in adult sizes.

There is no doubt that these highly anticipated sneakers will sell out within minutes on release day. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Design

The Nike x Nigo x j-hope Air Force 1. | Nike

The Nike x Nigo x j-hope Air Force 1 combines classic 1990s Tokyo nostalgia with modern global stardom. The design features a glossy Burnt Sunrise and Metallic Gold leather upper, Chlorine Blue accents, and signature squirrel graphics (a nod to j-hope's energetic spirit). It is a clear homage to both collaborators' creative worlds.

The Nike Air Force 1 has always lent itself to incredible colorways and elevated aesthetics thanks to its original design. However, Nigo and j-hope managed to raise the bar with this premium sneaker collaboration.

Tech Specs

The Nike x Nigo x j-hope Air Force 1. | Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 made a name for itself on basketball courts in the 1980s, but transcended the hardwood long ago. The silhouette has dropped in countless colorways, but has never wavered in popularity.

Tech specs include full-length Nike Air cushioning in the polyurethane midsole. Real leather overlays provide a premium and durable aesthetic. Lastly, the rubber outsole is rugged enough to last for a long time.

Collaboration Details

The Nike x Nigo x j-hope Air Force 1. | Nike

"I think j-hope is one of the few people who can become a true ambassador for culture and help carry it forward to the next generation," said Nigo in the official announcement.

"I really like the harmony of the enamel material color that Nigo expressed," said j-hope in the press release. "And the special shoelace details that I haven't seen often bring out the charm of the sneakers even more. It's so good."

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