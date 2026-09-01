Sun Day Red Tees Off Osprey Suede in Fall Colors

We are just weeks away from waking up to a slight chill in the air. The colors on the golf course change, and so does athletes' apparel. Sun Day Red is already taking the lead in the sport with the introduction of the Osprey Suede and the Quilt & Coffee Collection.

For Fall 2026, Sun Day Red is leaning into cashmere and merino, corduroy and quilting with its apparel. On foot, suede and tonal patterns feature richer shades of brown, camel, forest green, and burgundy. The silhouettes remain familiar, but the materials and palette make them feel more elevated and versatile.

Sun Day Red Osprey Suede

The Sun Day Red Osprey Suede. | Sun Day Red

The Osprey Suede is available now in four colorways for $200 in adult sizes at sundayred.com. The color options include: Sand, Olive, Espresso, and Navy.

Sun Day Red took one of its signature golf shoes off the course for the fall. The Osprey Suede adds premium lifestyle-driven materials to a shoe originally designed for performance. The result is a more refined take on the golf-to-lifestyle crossover.

The Sun Day Red Osprey Suede. | Sun Day Red

Some shoes are built for the course. The most versatile shoes go further. The kind of shoe that moves from the back nine to the rest of your day without asking permission. Premium suede upper, best-in-class comfort, zero compromise on either end.

Quilt & Coffee Fall Collection

Pieces from Sun Day Red's Quilt & Coffee Fall Collection. | Sun Day Red

Sun Day Red's Quilt & Coffee Fall Collection delivers familiar silhouettes in new materials. Athletes and fans can choose from a Refined Quilted Hoodie, Merino Soft Shell Vest, Long Sleeve Polo, and a Merino Wool Crew among other pieces at sundayred.com.

Each piece is engineered for exactly this moment. The new merino wool pieces deliver warmth without weight, moving with you through your round without restriction or distraction. Meanwhile, the quilted layers add structure and protection against cooler temperatures. It maintains the clean silhouette and freedom of motion.

Pieces from Sun Day Red's Quilt & Coffee Fall Collection. | Sun Day Red

The accessories follow the same high standard as the footwear and apparel. The gear features quilted detailing and best-in-class construction, and is built around a simple truth: the golfer who outworks the off-season outplays everyone else in the spring.

Over the past few years, Sun Day Red has established itself as a serious player in the sportswear industry. Informed by Tiger Woods' legendary insights and taking cues from sports culture, there is no brand more responsive to what golfers need than Sun Day Red.

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