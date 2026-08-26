The Air Jordan 6 x Awake NY "Blueberry" Drops Saturday

There is no sneakerhead unfamiliar with the bootleg sneaker world. Everyone has been there, or at least contemplated it. That is especially true for highly coveted collaborations between Air Jordan and luxury brands. New York streetwear brand Awake NY explores that tension with a pair of limited-edition Air Jordan 6 colorways.

The "Bubblegum" colorway was rumored to have been limited to just 10,000 pairs through the brand's website. Meanwhile, the "Blueberry" colorway is expected to drop online in an estimated 25,000 pairs this weekend. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 6 x Awake NY "Blueberry" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 x Awake NY "Blueberry" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 29. Online shoppers can try to buy the limited-edition sneakers for $230 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

While some popular Air Jordan 6 colorways have sat on shelves longer than expected, that will not be the case with this release. Online shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $455 on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 6 x Awake NY "Blueberry" colorway. | Nike

Shades of Midnight Navy and Light Blue leather complement the Game Royal nubuck, Sail accents, and Infrared 23 details. Awake NY logos appear throughout the silhouette, including co-branding on the Nike Air emblem on the heel and forefoot.

Underfoot, the legendary traction pattern combines Sail and Black with the Jumpman logo popping off in a shade of red called "Infrared 23." Jordan Brand and Awake NY spared no expense to make these unbelievable sneakers the real deal.

Air Jordan 6 Design

The Air Jordan 6 x Awake NY "Blueberry" colorway. | Nike

Inspired by knockoff sneakers, the silhouette features exaggerated color blocking, unconventional stitching, and mysteriously altered branding. Not only is it a legit release, but the shoe features premium leather and considered construction.

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan debuted his sixth signature during his first NBA Championship run in 1991. However, the Air Jordan 6 has aged off the basketball court. However, its timeless design and history keep it effortlessly relevant. Combine the premium materials with the endless storytelling potential, and the shoe never goes out of style.

Collaboration Inspiration

The Air Jordan 6 x Awake NY "Blueberry" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 x Awake NY collaboration is one of multiple celebrations for the silhouette's 35th anniversary. With a nod to bootleg sneaker culture, the two creative partners elevated the ideas with a luxurious twist.

When fans could not access luxurious sneakers, the culture took matters into its own hands. They participated by reinterpreting design ideas, with varying results. Once dismissed as imitation, the design language eventually moved from street markets into fashion houses.

Apparel Collection

The Air Jordan 6 x Awake NY "Blueberry" colorway. | Nike

In addition to the two colorways of the Air Jordan 6, Awake NY and Jordan Brand also have Blueberry-inspired apparel launching simultaneously on the Nike SNKRS app. It includes a T-Shirt ($60), Track Jacket ($200), Track Pants ($150), and a Polo ($100).

This Saturday's launch will be fun for all fans to follow. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.