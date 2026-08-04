Sun Day Red Unveils 2026 Fall/Winter Golf Shoe Collection

The days are gradually getting shorter, and the sunlight is a little lower. From firmer fairways to crisp air, golf courses hit different in the fall. While some golfers slow down, Sun Day Red is helping players lean into the less-welcoming elements.

On Tuesday morning, Sun Day Red unveiled its 2026 Fall/Winter footwear collection. It includes nine new colorways across Pioneer Cypress, Pioneer Magnolia, Pioneer Willow, and Presidio. Each design is drawn from the season itself with deep browns and dark blues.

The colors of early mornings and late afternoons when the course belongs to the few who showed up. It's a new season, but the same pursuit. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each new colorway.

Pioneer Cypress

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Cypress. | Sun Day Red

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Cyprus arrives in two new colorways (White/Navy and White/Brown) for $250 in adult sizes at sundayred.com. The Pioneer Cypress was the first golf shoe in Sun Day Red's rapidly growing catalog. The silhouette was perfected by Tiger Woods' 40,000,000 steps, 15 Majors, and 82 career wins.

It features a sleek 6mm drop, a premium full-grain waterproof leather upper, and a supple calf-skin leather liner. The high-density TPU full-ground-contact plate with a 9-cleat configuration delivers supreme traction in all conditions.

Pioneer Magnolia

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia. | Sun Day Red

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Magnolia is available in two new colorways (Navy/White and Almond Brown) for $275 in adult sizes at sundayred.com. It features similar premium materials and tech specs as the Pioneer Cyprus, but with Sun Day Red's progressive interpretation of a classic wingtip motif.

In March 2025, Sun Day Red launched its wingtip-inspired golf shoe to pay homage to classic style. It was engineered from the ground up to convert stability and leverage into power and accuracy.

Pioneer Willow

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow. | Sun Day Red

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Willow is available in two new colorways (Navy/Off White and Almond Brown) for $250 in adult sizes at sundayred.com.

In February 2026, Sun Day Red launched the Pioneer Willow: a premium spiked golf shoe built on a singular obsession: the connection between golfer and ground. The Willow is the cleanest and most minimal Pioneer design: "Minimal design, maximum purpose."

Presidio

The Sun Day Red Presidio. | Sun Day Red

The Sun Day Red Pioneer Presidio is available in three new colorways (Gray/Red, Navy/Dark Gray, and Almond Black) for $198 in adult sizes at sundayred.com.

Introduced earlier this year, the Presidio is Sun Day Red's spikeless performance model. It features a dual-durometer, full-contact outsole with multidirectional lugs, plus a TPU lateral stability brace that supports the heel and midfoot during the swing phase.

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